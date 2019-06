Am I the only one disturbed by the fact that the president of the United States has publicly expressed an openness to committing a crime?

Federal election laws prohibit a campaign from accepting money or any “thing of value” from foreign sources (which has been ruled to include, in the president’s words, “dirt on his opponents”).

So, by his own admission, he is open to accepting aid from foreign sources, which would be illegal.

Am I the only one bothered by this?

Phil Heise, Crestview