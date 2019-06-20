There hasn't been a Triple A single player-focused Star Wars game since "Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2" in 2010. That changes in November when "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" is scheduled to release. The first trailer for "Fallen Order" came out in April at Star Wars Celebration. But that trailer was purely cinematics, no actual gameplay footage had been seen from the game.

That changed during E3, when nearly 15 minutes of the gameplay was shown off. The game has you controlling the character of Cal Kestis, a former Jedi Padawan who survived the Jedi purge after the Empire rose to power at the end of "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith."

The demo shows Cal on the Wookie home world of Kashyyyk on a mission to free the Wookies from Imperial enslavement. Early on in the demo it's shown that Cal is working with Rebel extremist Saw Gerrera, once again being played by actor Forest Whitaker from "Rogue One."

Throughout the mission, Cal has to take on stormtroopers, giant indigenous insects and the brand new Purge Troopers, a specialized strormtrooper who has been trained to take on Jedi.

The best parts of the demo featured Cal using the Force to take out his enemies in cool ways. In one scene, Cal uses the Force to stop a laser bolt in midair and uses the Force again to pull the stormtrooper toward him and into the path of the laser he had fired.

While there was a lot to like about the demo, there were some things I wasn't crazy about.

While Cal, the environments and the enemies all looked terrific, some of the other character models didn't look that great. The Wookies and Saw in particular looked rough. Another thing that bothered me were the lasers in the game. I've watched the movies and played other games enough to know how fast a Star Wars laser bolt should go (I'm a big nerd), and the lasers in the "Fallen Order" demo were just too slow.

The game still has five months before its Nov. 15 release date. Hopefully, developer Respawn Entertainment smooth out some of these rough patches and we get something special.

Dusty Ricketts is the editor of The Destin Log and The Walton Sun newspapers and can be reached at dricketts@thedestinlog.com. He is currently playing "Star Wars Battlefront 2" and "Friday the 13th: The Game." You can find him to play online through his PlayStation Network ID, DustRAG316.