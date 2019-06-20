GARDENDALE — Police in Alabama have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of being involved in a fight at a pool in which a woman was beaten unconscious by several people.

Authorities issued a third-degree assault warrant Wednesday for 42-year-old Laquincis Vondrez Gurley. Police say the woman was injured May 29 at a private subdivision pool in Gardendale after she approached a group of people, asking if they were residents.

Gardendale Police Chief Mike Walker says the confrontation became heated. He says as many as six people beat the woman and one person stomped on her after she was knocked out, leaving a shoe imprint on her head. AL.com reports she was treated for a concussion.

Gurley wasn't immediately in custody. It's unclear if he has an attorney who could comment.