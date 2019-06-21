American Elite Molding is partnering with The Arc of the Emerald Coast to provide jobs for their local clients. The Arc provides services for people with cognitive, intellectual, and developmental disabilities. Employees from The Arc work in the assembly area of AEM's Crestview manufacturing plant, putting together special orders and sample packs.

"Our mission at the Arc of the Emerald Coast is to provide a path from disability to capability," said Donna Tashik, foundation and development director for The Arc of the Emerald Coast. "To find a company that recognizes what excellent employees our clients are, to pay them a good wage like American Elite Molding--this is a home run. This is the path we strive to put our clients on. We cannot thank them enough."

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, American Elite Molding is one of America's leading manufacturer of nylon cable ties. Located in Crestview, its state-of-the-art ISO 9001-certified facility operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week for the entire year and boasts advanced production processes.

"The Arc empowers those with disabilities to lead meaningful lives, and we are proud to partner with them to provide these employment opportunities," said American Elite Molding Founder and CEO Robert Sires. "We have been extremely pleased with the results of the partnership and the performance of our team members who come from The Arc."

For more information, call 1-888-463-3454 or email rsires@robertsires.com.