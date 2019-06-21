MIRAMAR BEACH — The Sandestin Wine Festival, the most established and continuously running wine festival in the Florida Panhandle, recently announced that the organization has donated $22,500 to Sandestin Foundation for Kids. The proceeds are from the four-day event held April 11-14 in The Village of Baytowne Wharf at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort.

“Without the support of our community and volunteers, the Sandestin Wine Festival would not be the success that it is today," said Alan Meyers, the Village of Baytowne Wharf's executive director. "For an event that is rich in history and culture, the volunteers work very hard to make sure the guest experience is seamless from one year to the next. It’s amazing to know the event benefits worthwhile local nonprofits. We look forward to the continued partnership for many years to come."

The Sandestin Wine Festival is staffed by nonprofit volunteers and in return, the proceeds from the festival are donated to those nonprofits to support and further their missions. Due to the overwhelming support of their volunteers, Sandestin Foundation for Kids was presented with a check totaling $22,500, made possible by the success of this year’s festival and sold out Grand Tasting events.

“We are so grateful to our community! The volunteers who donated their time on our behalf helped to make the 33rd annual Sandestin Wine Festival a huge success,” said Sara Becnel, Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort vice president of development and co-trustee of the Sandestin Foundation for Kids. “This donation will aid the foundation in supporting our local youth and their families as well as allowing us to assist a selected handful of non-profit organizations located abroad.”

The 34th annual Sandestin Wine Festival is set for April 16-19, 2020. Chief sponsors include Coastal Living, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Visit South Walton, 30A, EC Magazine, 850 Magazine and SoWal.