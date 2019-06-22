DESTIN — Yuga Restaurant is a hidden gem of a sushi bar and restaurant. Or it soon will be. More about that later.

When was the last time you had a hot towel handed to you at your table in a restaurant in Destin? This lovely way to start a relaxing dinner – to wash off the grime of the day and send a message to your body that it’s time to relax and be soothed by food, drink and good company – happens every night at a premiere sushi restaurant near City Market on the north side of U.S. Highway 98. It’s currently called Simply Sushi.

Master Chef Sayam (Sam) Junlakan creates masterpieces that satiate the eye and wow the mouth. A “secret” menu is well worth trying (ask for it). I suggest the Avocado Bomb that serves two (although it doesn’t say so on the menu) and the Warrior Roll. You may not have room for dessert, but I’ve never tasted a lighter or more delicious creme brulee. And it was a generous bowlful, not the three spoonfuls you sometimes get for $8-$10. On our next visit, we’re trying the beignet banana dessert and the bacon roll.

We started with the special appetizer of the day, six pieces of panko crusted chicken with a delightful sauce for $6.99. The generous-sized chicken pieces could have been my dinner entree. One plus factor in this restaurant: The menu is extensive enough to tantalize you but not so overwhelming that you can’t make up your mind. I like that.

Try Simply Sushi now at their current location between Regatta Bay and Emerald Bay on 98. In a few weeks they will open as Yuga at Destin Commons. Look for it between White House/Black Market and Pandora.

An unexpectedly satisfying dining experience at reasonable prices. You deserve that.

Chris Manion is an award-winning author, speaker, catechist and coach. She and her husband of 40-plus years enjoy their two adult children and five adorable grandchildren. A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, she’s a Chicago transplant who volunteers as a GAL (guardian ad litem) for Walton County. Chris is the author and narrator of “God’s Patient Pursuit of My Soul,” available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Audible and iTunes. Visit www.ChrisManion.com and www.Facebook.com/authorChrisManion