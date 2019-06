EGLIN — A prescribed burn is planned for Saturday in tactical training areas K-8 and K-9.

The burn will involve 3,600 acres on the central part of the reservation, north of Range Road 221, east of Range Road 231, south of Range Road 213, and west of Range Road 220.

Transport winds are expected to be out of the southeast and will carry the smoke to about 3,300 feet.

Smoke impacts should be minimal.