SINGINGS AND CONCERTS

Unity Baptist Church, Duck Springs Community: 6 p.m. Sunday; guest will be New Home; the Rev. Joey Wise, pastor

Gadsden Gold Homecoming: 7 p.m. Friday, The Church at Wills Creek, 2730 Wills Creek Road, Gadsden; Wilburn & Wilburn, Gold City, Gordon Mote, Exodus and Jay Parrack; general admission tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door, with Reserved Gold seating for $25; discount tickets for church groups of 10 or more; tickets available at johnathanwilburn.com or The Church at Wills Creek office.

REVIVAL

Liberty United Methodist Church, 1188 Alford Bend Road, Hokes Bluff: 6 p.m. July 14, with Dr. Mike Allum

MISCELLANEOUS

Liberty United Methodist Church, 1188 Alford Bend Road, Hokes Bluff: 10 a.m. June 30, annual Veterans Appreciation Day; lunch will be served after the program

The Tabernacle, 1301 S. 11th St.: 5 p.m. Mondays, Bro. Don Arnold, Thrive Class; 256-543-9317

VBS

Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 408 N. Ninth St., Gadsden: 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, “On Safari”

Morningstar Missionary Baptist Church, 3311 Fourth St. NW, Attalla: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; all ages welcome, snacks will be served; the Rev. Jeremy Bowman, pastor, Sis. Kim Knight, head; church picnic is June 29 with games, food and fun

