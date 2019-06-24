Last week, gun-control activists in Florida celebrated achieving the first step toward outlawing “assault” weapons within the state.

Ban Assault Weapons NOW!, or BAWN, reportedly has gathered 103,000 signed petitions favoring a proposed state constitutional amendment that would make it illegal to own certain classifications of rifles, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Meeting that milestone is enough to trigger — pardon the pun — a Florida Supreme Court review of the proposed amendment’s language. If it passes muster, BAWN must then compile about 663,000 more petitions to qualify for next year’s ballot.

Gail Schwartz, BAWN’s chairwoman and the aunt of a student killed in the February 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, told the Times she is confident the group will succeed in getting the question on the ballot, and in convincing voters to adopt it.

All of us should appreciate the grassroots effort BAWN is pushing to let the people of Florida decide this critical issue. This is why the amendment process exists — to give voters an avenue around intransigent politicians.

Moreover, Schwartz’s prophecy could be right. BAWN very well could capture support from thousands of Floridians who fear guns and are frustrated by the unwillingness of the Legislature or Congress to clamp down on gun owners in the wake of multiple mass shootings.

But BAWN will have to rely on emotions to make this happen. That’s because its proposed amendment, as now written, will be wholly ineffective in stopping gun violence.

For one thing, BAWN defines an “assault weapon” as “any semiautomatic rifle or shotgun capable of holding more than ten (10) rounds of ammunition at once, either in a fixed or detachable magazine, or any other ammunition-feeding device.” It adds, “Possession of handguns is not prohibited.”

While gun control advocates condemn the AR-15 and similar rifles as the weapons of choice by mass shooters, most of these villains prefer pistols. The website Statista.com noted in April that between 1982 and February 2019, 69 mass shootings were carried out with the type of weapons that the proposed amendment would ban. But shooters used pistols 92 times over that same span.

Ban “assault” rifles, and killers simply switch weapons. In that regard, BAWN must answer how another law will be effective when current ones aren’t.

The U.S. Justice Department reported in 2004 that a federal ban on assault weapons over the previous decade did little to stop crime. And bans failed to prevent massacres with semiautomatic military-style rifles in San Bernardino, California, and Newtown, Connecticut.

BAWN’s amendment should generate substantial opposition because it would mandate that gun owners get rid of the weapons within a year of the law taking effect, or record the weapons with a state gun registry. Those who fail to comply with either provision face up to five years in prison.

With any law that seeks to restrict human freedom, we must first ask if it will be effective in achieving its stated goal. As it now stands, BAWN’s amendment fails that most fundamental test.

This guest editorial was originally published in the Lakeland Ledger, a sister newspaper within GateHouse Media.