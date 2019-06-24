Zack Sucher has struggled mightily with injuries the last few years, so it was a major, and pleasant, surprise when he put his game, and body, back together and posted a tie for second in the Travelers Championship, that concluded Sunday in Hartford, Connecticut.

The former UAB standout golfer had been showing signs his game was coming around, with some recent top finishes on the Web.com Tour (now called the Korn Ferry Tour), but still the Mobile native had to be over the moon with his top PGA Tour finish by far, four back of champion Chez Reavie. Sucher’s previous best was a tie for 20th in 2015 and just playing in any golf event until recently looked a bridge too far.

“First year I can remember in a long time where I’m pain-free and it’s feeling really good. It’s nice to be out here,” Sucher told www.pgatour.com.

Constant pain in his left leg has been an issue for years and two years ago to the week he needed major surgery on his left ankle and knee and that sidelined him for more than a year. In 10 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments this year, he has two top tens, along with three PGA Tour starts.

“The last few years I had on the (Korn Ferry Tour) were a bit of a struggle,” said Sucher, who has a win and 13 other top 10s on that circuit. “And every time I made it here (he’s had PGA Tour status in 2015 and 2017), it seemed the harder I worked, the more the left leg would hurt.”

However, courtesy of a sponsor exemption to get into the field and his stellar play in the tournament, all has changed with his top two at the Travelers. He finished at 13-under-par and his year and career is now really looking up.

State Girls Junior

The 56th Girls State Junior Championship at Goose Pond Colony Resort (Lake Course) in Scottsboro starts today and will be played through Wednesday.

Many eyes will be on defending champion, Michaela Morard of Huntsville, who won last year by 14 shots, carding an overall score of 205 (-11) at Montgomery Country Club. She is a 2020 University of Alabama golf team commit.

U.S. Junior qualifier

Congrats to Garrison Guthrie of Auburn and Tyler Lipscomb of Carrollton, Georgia, who advanced from sectional qualifying, hosted by The Country Club of Birmingham (West Course) on Wednesday, to the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship, to be played at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, July 15-20.

They both shot one-under-par 70’s to claim the two spots on offer.

Price Brown of Mobile, Thomas Fischer of Birmingham, and Evans Gross of Birmingham all shot 71 and had a three-way playoff for the alternate positions. Brown made par on the first playoff hole to become the first alternate and Fischer made birdie on the second playoff hole to become the second alternate.

