MOSSY HEAD — A tire blowout from a recreational vehicle caused a crash on Interstate 10 near the State Road 285 exit Monday.

Julia and Johnnie Duncan of Dayton, Texas were traveling on the westbound inside lane when the rupture occurred, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The RV traveled into the center median and struck the guardrail. The driver, Julia Duncan, reported minor injuries. The passenger did not have any injuries, according to the report.