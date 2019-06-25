Calling all local businesses, organizations, groups and clubs. The sixth annual Stock the Pantry Food Drive for is upon us. This food drive-competition always enables the Food For Thought pantry to be stocked for the start of the school year to serve 33 schools and 3,300 students.

Team registration deadline is July 24, and the earlier you register, the longer your team will have to collect food prior to the pantry party. To register your organization, school, club or business in the food drive competition, email Support@fftfl.org. Sponsorship Opportunities for the Stock the Pantry Party are also available.

Last year more than 227,000 food items were collected. The Stock The Pantry 2018 Top 5 Teams were Scenic Sotheby's International Realty 76,449; Newman-Dailey Resort Properties 51,483; Sandestin Foundation for Kids 25,093; Howard Hospitality 25,000; and Boys and Girls Club 15,094.

Food for Thought's suggested food drive items include individually packaged snacks, oatmeal, small cereal, fruit cups, applesauce, apple juice or milk. Pop top cans of chicken, tuna, soup and Chef Boyardee are also needed.

The Stock the Pantry Party is open to everyone, not just the participating teams. The Santa Rosa Beach Pantry party will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 22 with light bites and refreshments while teams deliver their food collected. $5 Entry Fee or five food items.