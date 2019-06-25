Afterglow Entertainment LLC presents An Evening of Summer Rock performed by the White Tie Rock Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. July 11 at the Cultural Arts Village in Destin, 4323 Commons Drive West. Tickets are $38 for adults and $16 for children (4-16). Tickets must be purchased in advance at fterglowentertainmentllc.thundertix.com. Tickets are not available at the door. Food, beverage and ice cream vendors will be available. Guests can bring their own coolers with nonalcoholic beverages.

White Tie will perform in residence at the Cultural Arts Village for eight weeks on Thursdays. Enjoy the music of the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Eagles, Led Zeppelin, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Pink Floyd, and many more. The White Tie show features Vegas-quality entertainment with professional, world class musicians, and the unparalleled White Tie sound all within a state-of-the-art light, sound, and multimedia production.