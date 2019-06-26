Smoke on the Coast

The ninth annual Smoke on the Coast BBQ and Fireworks Festival begins at 5 p.m. July 3 at Destin Commons with family entertainment and live music. At 5:30 p.m. Barbecue aficionados can enjoy $1 samples from 18 area restaurants and barbecue groups and vote for their favorite as People's Choice winners with over $85,000 in donations benefiting local charities. Stop by for family fun activities including an Independence Day firework extravaganza.

Grayton Beach 4th of July Parade

Line up on Holtz Ave next to The Red Bar at 8 a.m. with the parade starting at 8:30. Decorate your cars, jeeps, boats, bikes, scooters, etc. No registration needed and everyone is welcome. After the parade meet up at Grayton Coast Properties for popsicles, watermelon and lemonade.

4th of July Celebration

Start bright and early with Bike Decoration Contest & Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. followed by the Bike Parade throughout the Town Center at 8:30 a.m. in Rosemary Beach. Enjoy an old-fashioned family field day on Western Green with sack races, water balloon toss, games, prizes and more Rock to the sounds of The Like Total Hep Cats followed by fireworks. Blankets and lawn chairs welcome.

South Walton 4th of July Parade

The annual July 4th Parade down County Highway 30A begins in Seagrove Beach at 8 a.m. and travels down 30A, ending in Seaside. After the parade, stick around for the awards presentation, face painting and other fun throughout Seaside.

Seaside July 4th Concert

The fun begins around 5:30 p.m. with live music and festivities followed by headliner Sister Hazel at 7 p.m. in the Seaside Amphitheater. Come early with your low back chair and blanket and claim your spot. ​Fireworks follow at 8:30.

Sandestin 4th of July BBQ

Come out to the Sandestin 4th of July BBQ at the Baytowne Marina from 6-9 p.m. for a great night of celebration and enjoy barbecue favorites, live entertainment, face painting, bounce house and much more. A fireworks display over the Choctawhatchee Bay closes the evening. For tickets and reservations, visit www.sandestin.com/bbq. Must purchase tickets ahead of time.

Red, White and Baytowne

Bring the family to The Village of Baytowne Wharf for an evening that lights up the sky and family activities at Red, White and Baytowne from 6-9 p.m. July 4. Kids activities, include kids' crafts, face painting, and balloon sculpting. Live music will be performed by Will Thompson Band on the Events Plaza Stage at 7 p.m. Fireworks celebration is at 9:15 p.m.

4th of July Dinner Cruise

Cruise into the sunset from Baytowne Marina, enjoy coastal cuisines, dance to live music and end the night with a spectacular fireworks show from 6-9:30 p.m. July 4 on the Solaris yacht. Prices are adults (ages 11 and up) $120; children (ages 3-10) $48.50; and infants (ages 0-2, no meal served)) $25. Guarantee a Table by a Window for additional $55.

4th of July Concert

Live music with Rhythm Nation from 6-9 p.m. in the Alys Beach Amphitheatre. Fireworks follow. Food and drink available for purchase.