Column Vol 2, No 21 29 June 2019

As I anticipated my departure from our emerald shores, one of the things I knew I’d miss most is sharing the Glory that shows up unexpectedly, and help the readers see the same in their own lives; inspiring and reminding you of a God who loves; to build your faith, even in the most desperate conditions.

December 1st I wrote my column on the Glory Sighting that was Pastor Steve Rascoe. Steve gave his heart until his heart gave out. With our utilities down, grocery stores destroyed, and businesses so short of employees they couldn’t open, Steve organized to help, nearly non-stop. For so many, it was “every man for himself.” But through the spirit of the God who is love, help came through those who abandoned the focus of their own need to focus squarely on others in greater need. This reminds me of the fires in California that followed shortly after the hurricane, where firefighters went to save other people’s homes while their own were burning.

After Pastor Steve died, Pastor Carl humbly and graciously stood in the gap as pastor, starting with leading Steve’s Celebration of Life. Carl continued FUMC’s service to his church and community, and is anticipating returning to associate pastor and a well-deserved break.

Nearing my departure, I wondered who would take the pastorate at First UMC and who would take the column the NewsHerald approved me to start, and keep both alive. When I received the “head’s up” as to who would take over for Pastor Steve, the same day a weekly e-newsletter arrived in my email box with a typical moving “Pastor’s Letter.” The answer hit me then, and I shot off an email asking that pastor’s thoughts on taking over the column once the News Herald told me they’d like to keep this going.

Meet the Rev. Dr Jeremy K. Pridgeon. He is having a homecoming of sorts. For the past 20 years, he has worked and pastored in south Alabama, but like I, he got his start in Florida.

Jeremy is a native of Wewahitchka and member of a generation of Pridgeons who were leaders in the Wewa community and Gulf County. There’s a road there named after the family He is a graduate of The University of West Florida, and like I a graduate of the Candler School of Theology of Emory University. He holds a PhD from The University of Alabama. Like I, Jeremy is an ordained elder in the Alabama-West Florida Conference of The United Methodist Church. He has served as a pastor Russell, Elmore and Montgomery Counties in Alabama. He’s been an associate minister and later senior pastor of my home church, the First United Methodist Church of Montgomery, Alabama.

Like I, Jeremy enjoys traveling, long-distance running, is an avid sports enthusiast and umpire. I want to leave him the opportunity to introduce himself next week, so I won’t tell it all.

I met Jeremy’s wife probably the same place Jeremy did, in the choir at First UMC Montgomery. Her proud uncle, also in the choir. He liked to brag about her. Monty, and my Sunday school class, hosted a going away party for me at his house in 2008 just before I left for Afghanistan. That meant the world to me. When he suddenly died just a few days later, that act of love has stayed near and dear to me ever since.

Jeremy is now married to Abigail. They have two daughters and a baby boy, all who will be making their way to Bay County next week. You’ll read his first column next week.

The best thing about Pastor Jeremy is I know he’ll continue sharing joy, hope and faith with you. He won’t take advantage of the opportunity nor push his theology or vision, but highlight yours and celebrate being a small part of them.

To Jeremy, carpe diem, to you all, adios (which translates, “Go with God)!

When you catch a Glory Sighting, let me bring it into the light by sharing it with this column via jack@jackstanley.org.

Jack Stanley serves as Pastor of the United Methodist Church of Parker FL.