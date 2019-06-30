Covenant Care, the largest nonprofit home health and hospice care organization in the region, has relocated and upgraded its Center for Hospice Care at West Florida Hospital in Pensacola. The new 11-room facility — which is moving from the third to first floor — features an intimate setting where a team of caregivers provides around-the-clock care.

“Covenant Care’s new Center for Hospice Care at West Florida Hospital builds upon the excellent care our team has given to patients at that location for 14 years,” said Jeff Rogers with Covenant Care. “This new space will help us care for our hospice patients in a warm, home-like setting where every member of a family can find comfort.”

The new Center for Hospice Care includes space for family visits and counseling, a private courtyard, meditation area and community gathering space.

“We’ve tried to build in all the comforts of home at a time when you can’t be home,” Rogers said. “Our dedicated team will continue to provide round-the-clock hospice and palliative care that embraces the whole family.”

Wind Creek Hospitality, a partner of Covenant Care, will be on hand to present a donation supporting programs, services and patient experiences.

“Wind Creek is honored to partner with Covenant Care to provide services to many who suffer illness throughout Alabama and Florida,” said Danielle Sanspree with Wind Creek Hospitality. “We are impressed with the compassion and hope you show to veterans, children, caregivers, and families. Wind Creek is blessed to be able to support your efforts to care for our neighbors in their time of need.”