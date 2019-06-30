PANAMA CITY BEACH – It’s almost time for the games to begin.

Panama City Beach’s new sports complex, managed by Sports Facilities Management (SFM), is in its final days of construction and scheduled to open on July 8.

The new $37 million complex will offer visitors on "play-cation" a place to enjoy multiple sports and activities on its 13-field complex. The complex is already booked solid for the year with 48 tournaments scheduled between July 2019 and July 2020. Last week it was announced that a new skate park will be added to Chip Seal Parkway near the new complex.

“We can’t wait to welcome athletes from all over the country to experience not only our new world-class facility, but our beautiful beaches and off-the-field activities as well," J.D. Wood, SFM general manager of the new complex, said in a press release.

The Panama City Beach Sports Complex will feature nine turf fields, four natural grass fields, dedicated tournament buildings, two championship fields with seating up to 1,500 and over 1,000 parking spots.

The complex’s flexible design will allow for soccer, lacrosse, rugby, football, baseball, softball and more. The final construction tasks to be completed include paving the entrance roadway, completing installation of lighting, finishing work on several administrative and concessions buildings, and landscaping.

A 2017 study projected that in its first year of operation, the Panama City Beach Sports Complex would generate $867,000 in gross revenues, or $580,000 in income after expenses.

The bookings already confirmed on the complex’s calendar are anticipated to generate 37,000 room nights at hotels in the area, bringing an estimated $13.9 million into Bay County’s economy.