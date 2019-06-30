SEASIDE — An upcoming food joint is set to bring some Cuban flavor to the Seaside scene.

Owned by the trio that brought Crepe Du Soleil to the area last year, Cocina Cubana is expected to open toward the end of July.

Found south of 30A in Amavida Coffee and Tea's old location, the restaurant will feature garage-styled doors to serve guests on the go. Options will include Cuban bowls, sandwiches and slushies.

"We wanted the walls to fly up and you see some really awesome food behind them," said Rob Masone, executive chef and co-owner. "There's no secrets, there's no hidden corners, it's as much of an open kitchen as we could get right here on the beach."

The restaurant's theme stemmed from co-owner Jay Eichelberger's Cuban heritage.

The ownership trio met each other when Masone catered Jay and Liz Eichelberger's wedding in 2016. Shortly after, the group started cooking up the idea of opening a food truck together.

Following Crepe Du Soleil's success over the last year, Jay said Seaside officials approached them with the opportunity to expand.

"It was quick, but we had the team to do it," he said. "I knew from the very beginning that if anyone could do this in the time frame that they wanted, it was going to be us."

In addition to shaking things up in Seaside, Cocina Cubana will also act as the new headquarters for Crepe Du Soleil.

"We're going to treat this as more of our commissary and kitchen," Masone said. "It will definitely up the game over there."

He added they're still looking to fill 10 positions, including full-time and seasonal slots. Those interested can get more information at www.cocinacubana30a.com.

"Seaside has so many great nooks and crannies," Masone said. "This is just going to be something so different that Seaside doesn't have, (and) I feel like it's really going to accent Seaside."