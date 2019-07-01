NICEVILLE — The upcoming Boggy Fest recently announced the names of more than a dozen country music artists set to take the stage in October.

Formerly known as the Boggy Bayou Mullet Festival, the three-day concert will take place Oct. 18-20.

Friday

Friday's line up will be headlined by Colt Ford, and include performances from The Molly Ringwalds, The Modern Eldorandos and the Tommy Morse Band.

Saturday

On Saturday, Trace Adkins will close the show, with King Calaway, Kirk Jay, Dixie Jade, Troy Laz, The Martini Shakerz and The Rowdies also jamming out.

Sunday

Sunday's show headlines Michael Ray, with appearances from Jimmie Allen, Victory Belles and Brandie.

For more information, visit boggyfest.com.