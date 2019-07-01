Vacations to Branson, San Diego and Tuscon are just some of the trips the Escobedo family has enjoyed, with further adventures to follow.

Besides starting a new book or tackling one of my bucket list items like ziplining, I get jazzed about taking trips to new places and doing new experiences.

The past month turned out to be a real doozy. We floated through floodwaters in Uptown New Orleans in what seemed an endless maze of streets.

We also walked 5 miles round trip in flip-flops for SandJam Fest in Panama City Beach to hear Third Eye Blind belt out their catchy hit, “Never Let You Go.”

While we really did enjoy the thrill of SandJam, it will be hard to top our first ever condo stay at the Village of Baytowne Wharf at the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. Talk about fancy. We watched fireworks and listened to a live rock band knock out Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good.”

Those trips all rank high on our fun-meter.

Of course, our vacation a year ago to Branson, Missouri, remains one of the all-time best. We drove through the windy Ozarks and once we arrived, immensely improved our Americanism. One of our favorite shows was Dolly Parton’s Stampede. We dug those cowboys' outfits that glowed red, white and blue.

Another can’t-miss performance — The Haygoods. The group of four brothers and one sister has entertained generations of Branson visitors with jaw-dropping stunts done as they perform an amazing array of tunes.

In the fall, my cousin Natalie’s wedding brought us to my hometown, Tucson, Arizona. Despite growing up there, it remains one of my favorite trips today, especially with all the fascinating Indian history and artifacts. Plus, I miss my friends — the saguaros, native to the Sonoran Desert, and the mountains. Growing up, my second-story bedroom window perfectly framed the Catalinas, an unmatched work of art.

As a family, we have taken lots of memorable vacations. Ones to St. Augustine and Universal Studios stick out, as well as ones to the Grand Canyon; Hot Springs, Arkansas; and San Diego. My children claimed rocks they climbed on at La Jolla would improve the white sandy beaches here.

I’ll probably never vacation every place I want to. However, a strong source hinted to me that a major trip to Mexico City awaits. Can’t wait!

Duwayne Escobedo covers Santa Rosa County for the Daily News. You can contact him at 850-315-4489 in Fort Walton Beach, on his cell phone at 850-255-1484 or email him at descobedo@nwfdailynews.com