It was a busy weekend. Even I couldn't get to everything. Here are some highlights.

WRITERS GALLERY

The Writers Gallery open mic night at Panama City Center for the Arts ended its inaugural season on June 28, not with a whimper or a bang, but with a belly laugh. The event, revived by director Jayson Kretzer this spring, will take a break for July and return in August. For its last night, the gathering of area writers focused on humor. The idea was to carry the theme of the current gallery exhibit — cartoons and comic strips — into another dimension. The event is a "speakeasy" where area writers can share their work open mic style.

"We're providing a safe space for creative people to take risks with an encouraging audience," said Jennifer Jones, executive director of Bay Arts Alliance, which oversees the Center for the Arts. "Everyone there wants to see each other do well. We want to foster that environment in the community at large."

For updates, follow Facebook.com/ArtsPanamaCity or visit PCCenterForTheArts.com.

PRINCE TRIBUTE

True Soul did more than just rock the house last Friday, June 28, for the Prince tribute show the band performed at House of Bourbon in historic St. Andrews. They jazzed and jammed and injected some soul into the proceedings as well, providing a standing-room-only crowd with the greatest hits as well as some more obscure and idiosyncratic songs from the Prince oeuvre — songs like "Computer Blue," which is about as '80s as anything you'll ever hear.

Maybe even more fun than seeing lead singer Glenn Belser in his purple finery was hearing how the band put its own mark on the music, with some righteous bass solos, saxophone and more. For details on True Soul, including upcoming shows, visit Facebook.com/TrueSoulPC.

PUBLISHING WORKSHOP

I joined my friends and fellow authors Mark Boss ("One Bullet") and Milinda Stephenson (the Annie Laura Trilogy) to lead a self-publishing workshop at Florida State University Panama City on Saturday, hosted by the FSU PC English Club. We shared tips on story construction, self-editing, formatting and writer groups, and I took the class step-by-step through the process of uploading and publishing a book on Amazon's Kindle service. I even showed them the heartbreak and frustration of things like customer reviews and sales (or lack thereof) reports.

Author Michael Morris ("Slow Way Home," "Man in the Blue Moon") will be the featured speaker for the next FSU PC English Club workshop. For updates and details, follow Facebook.com/FSUEnglishClub.

BIRTHDAY BOY

My son turned 31 last weekend. I'm not sure how that happened. Seems like only yesterday that I was writing my version of the Polonius/Laertes scene from "Hamlet" (he had played Laertes in a Shakes By The Bay production a couple of years earlier) to give him some of my sage advice. That was 10 years ago, though, as he was turning 21.

I just re-read that column, and I stand by it. Ten years later, it's still good advice. It ended like this:

"Remember Ophelia, who loved you for you. What would she expect? Do that. What would she want for you? Chase that. You won’t go wrong."

Peace.

Tony Simmons writes each week for NewsHerald.com and the Entertainer.