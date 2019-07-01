Nine months post-Hurricane Michael, the performing arts venues in Bay County are still far from recovered. In some cases, it may be years before they reopen.

As a result, many organizations and touring shows are being scheduled into school theaters (such as the Gretchen Nelson Scott Fine Arts Center at Mosley High School and the Arnold High School auditorium) or nontraditional locations (such as the ballroom at the Majestic Beach Resort). Here's a brief look at the current status around town.

AMELIA CENTER THEATRE

Gulf Coast State College, 5230 U.S. 98 West, Panama City; GulfCoast.edu.

The arts programs at GCSC are going strong, even during the summer "school's out" season. GCSC's Amelia Center Theatre has hosted a series of summer camps for children, for instance. Jason Hedden, chairman of the Visual & Performing Arts Division, noted that much of the structure survived the storm unscathed.

"The Amelia Center Theatre Lab (65-seat black box theater) sustained no damage and is fully functional," he said. "The Amelia Center Theatre (500-seat proscenium theater) is currently partially usable. We sustained some damage to the fly loft and rigging as well as some of the sound equipment. The rigging has been inspected and we are waiting on estimates and a timeline for repairs."

Since the hurricane, the college presented both recitals and full-cast musical theater ("Something Funny Happened on the Way to the Forum") while only able to use portions of the stage. The usable portion of the stage is primarily a semi-permanent orchestra pit cover. Replacement sound equipment is being ordered.

"We do not have a timeline as to when we will back to pre-storm conditions," Hedden said, while adding, "We acknowledge that our venue is in better shape than most in town, and we are looking for opportunities to collaborate by sharing our space when possible by hosting outside events and/or co-producing events."

The upcoming performance season has not yet been announced, but Hedden said to expect productions and events with minimal scenic requirements to allow the students and staff to continue working around upcoming repairs. He also teased "new collaborations with local arts organizations." The biggest challenge right now is not knowing the timeline of repairs.

"It makes it hard to plan when we are not sure when the venue will be unusable during the repair period," he said. "Staffing of additional events will also be a challenge. GCSC Visual & Performing Arts is committed to working with our colleagues in the local arts community to continue quality performances and events for the community while meeting the needs of our students."

KALEIDOSCOPE THEATRE

207 E. 24th St., Lynn Haven; KT-online.org.

The buildings are being demolished, but the organization lives on. Kaleidoscope Theatre performed one of its shows for the spring at Mosley High School's Gretchen Nelson Fine Arts Center, and held its summer camp at Lynn Haven Elementary School. The buildings will be replaced over the next year, and the organization will regroup, but that will take time.

"Kaleidoscope just finished its 16th Summer Camp using the facilities of Lynn Haven Elementary School for which we are so grateful.

"Our friends at Floriopolis joined us in mask-making during the day activities, and the masks were used in two of the group plays," said Lois Carter, a camp director and board member. "We had 48 campers from rising fourth-graders to rising 12th-graders. Our volunteers included our 'regulars' who work almost every camp — Bunnie Hibbard, Harley Benner, Sharon Carroll, Blonza Layfield, Donna Williams and Dottie Arthur. We even had an old friend come spend the week here just to direct a play for one of the groups."

She added that they were fortunate to find talented new volunteers: Kate Henry as Red Group director; Leigh Jacobson as musical director for two groups; and Kathy Weeks who helped with snacks. One of the group leaders was a former camper and two other former campers came to help as well. Instructors included Anthony Powiliatis doing an improv class, Sarah Register doing characterization, David Bulger a fun juggling class, and Daphne Lewis and Alison Hardy doing "sometimes scary-looking" makeup. Even more turned up to help out on show day.

"So the spirit of Kaleidoscope is continuing in the events we can do without our own building," Carter said. "Our challenges, as I see it, are to build the buildings and then re-create the magic of Kaleidoscope as a place where locals can participate as creators of the productions, and locals and visitors can enjoy the wonder of theatrical productions. We all need to find activities that can help us forget the shadows of Michael and spend a few hours in the light of theater."

MARINA CIVIC CENTER

8 Harrison Ave., Panama City; MarinaCivicCenter.com

The short version is that there is no timeline for when — or if — the Marina Civic Center will reopen for business. Unofficial estimates seem to be placing the venue at just over 50-percent severly damaged, which would mean demolishing the structure and rebuilding it; and it could be rebuilt where it stands, or at another location. But no official estimate has been rendered at this time.

"A final determination hasn't been made," said Jennifer Jones, executive director of the Bay Arts Alliance, which ran the Civic Center for the city and did the vast majority of programming there. "There's no other site available that can accommodate the kind of programming we did there. We're having to re-think what we can offer to the community that can be accommodated at the venues that are available."

For the most part, that has meant using space at the Panama City Center for the Arts (which will be looked at in more depth in next week's installment of this series). For instance, the Backstage Pass summer concert series that was originated at the Civic Center moved into the Center for the Arts' parking lot this year, and has had good success. However, touring shows including Broadway musicals, big bands, ballet performances and much more that the Civic Center used to host regularly have nowhere large enough to go in the area.

"A great deal of the revenue stream disappeared with the loss of the facility," Jones said. "It took a minute to get out of the mindset of how you used to do things. Fortunately, the community really responded to Backstage Pass, which maintains our visibility, sponsors, attendees — it's a good model and a scalable model."

THE MARTIN THEATRE

409 Harrison Ave., Panama City; MartinTheatre.com.

Home of a full series of locally-produced plays, touring musicians, dance recitals and more, the historic Martin Theatre took a hard hit from the hurricane and has been closed ever since. Estimates put it under repair for another 18 months, "at least," according to director Barbara McMinis, but programming has continued. Over the winter months, the Presents Series was hosted by Majestic Beach Resort, and one play moved into the Todd Herendeen Theatre in Panama City Beach. Recently, the summer movie program has been screened across the street at the Center for the Arts.

"We are currently focused on booking the Presents series, and creating a stage space for the Martin Ensemble," McMinis said. "Movies and plays (Martin Ensemble) will be offered at the Center for the Arts in the upstairs gallery. The Presents series will continue at the Majestic Beach Resort in January and February 2020. One-year outlook: We look forward to helping to improve the Martin's accessibility and we will continue to program for downtown as much as possible, to continue trying to bring people to town to eat, drink and shop."

McMinis thanks Bay Arts Alliance for allowing her to work out of the old lobby area in the Center for the Arts.

"We have lost most of our skilled staff (techs) and our appropriation, and have gone to an all-volunteer situation," McMinis said. "We are looking for funding for programming, salaries and materials and are planning several fundraisers, both solo and in partnership with Bay Arts in order to make ends meet. We are offering movies over the summer months, and are planning on launching our Martin Ensemble series in September, and our Presents series in January."