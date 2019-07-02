Its promotion runs Wednesday through Friday. No membership is required.

The automobile club AAA will tow cars, and their drivers, for free from Wednesday through Friday morning in an effort to keep impaired drivers off the road.

In cooperation with the Budweiser brewing company, “Tow to Go” is a promotion for Independence Day a, when 2.3 million Florida residents are expected to be on the roads, AAA said in a prepared statement. No AAA membership is required for the complimentary rides.

“If your celebration includes alcohol, be sure to designate a sober driver before the party starts,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. If you do not have one, call AAA, and we will provide a safe and confidential ride for both you and your vehicle.”

Services begin Wednesday and conclude at 6 a.m. Friday morning. To arrange for rides, call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.