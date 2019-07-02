All area codes are 850 unless noted.

Destin City Hall

All City Council meetings, workshops, executive sessions and CRA Board meetings are held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail. All other board and committee meetings are held at City Hall, 4200 Indian Bayou Trail.

Budget Workshop, 5:30 p.m. July 8

Public Works/Public Safety, 5:30 p.m. July 9

Harbor CRA-AC, 5:30 p.m. July 10

Council Workshop, FLUM/Zoning Map Alignment (areas 4, 5, 7 and 15), 5:30 p.m. July 10

Board of Adjustment Hearing, 5:30 p.m. July 11

Hurricane Information Guide available

Hurricane season began June 1 and ends Nov. 30. The 2019 City of Destin Hurricane Guide is now available on the City of Destin website and City of Destin Government Facebook page. This guide is designed to provide valuable information that you can use before, during and after a storm. For more information, visit: https://www.cityofdestin.com/DocumentCenter/View/10333/2019-Destin-Hurricane-Guide-FINAL?bidId=

Summer Food Service Program

Nutritionally balanced meals will be available at Destin Elementary from 7:15-8:15 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m. to noon lunch June 3-July 26 for children regardless of race, color, sex, disability, age or national origin during summer vacation when school breakfasts and lunches are not available. All children 18 years old and younger are eligible for meals at no charge. The programs are only approved for geographical areas of need where 50 percent or more of the children qualify for free and reduced-price meals during the school year.

MUG

The Mac Users Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. July 8 in the NWF State College Student Services Center — Rooms 308/9. “An overview of the upcoming changes in IOS 13, macOS Catalina and Watch OS 6” will be presented by Eddie Branch.

Okaloosa Democratic Social Club

The monthly dinner meeting of registered Democrats and friends will be July 11 at Thai Taste Restaurant, 334 Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach. Dutch treat buffet begins at 5:30 p.m. and program at 6 p.m. Brian MacNeel, Crime Prevention Task Force of Florida, will be the guest speaker. Topics include Identity Theft, Fraud and Scams, Guns and Alternative Weapons, and Hurricane Safety. Donations for Sharing and Caring are welcome. Reservations should be made no later than July 8. Call/text Kathy at 862-0416 or email www.DemHootnanny@cox.net.

Animal Tales: Creatures of the Galaxy

Get up close and personal with some legendary animals and explore the constellations in the night sky and the creatures that inspired them from 3-4 p.m. July 12 at the Destin Library. Parents, please be advised that this program involves close proximity and potential contact with exotic animals. Close supervision of children is required at all times. This event is free and open to the public, no registration required. Seating will be first-come, first-served.

Blood Drive

The Market Shops will host the OneBlood Drive on Friday, July 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Recently, The Market Shops May Blood Drive resulted in 19 units of blood which will benefit up to 57 patients. The OneBlood Big Red Bus will be parked in The Market Shops parking lot, adjacent to Highway 98.

Lincoln Dinner

The Okaloosa County Republican Executive Committee (OCREC) will have their annual Lincoln Dinner fundraiser July 12 at the Island Hotel (formerly Ramada Plaza Beach Resort). Army Lt. Col. Allen West (Ret.), a former U.S. Florida Congressman and FOX News commentator, will be the keynote speaker. For more information and tickets visit Okaloosagop.com or Facebook page.

Embroiderers’ Guild

The Sand Dunes Chapter of Embroiderers' Guild of America stitch-ins are from 1:30-4:30 p.m. July 14 and 28 in the Religious Education building, Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1200 Valparaiso Blvd. in Niceville. Visitors are welcome. Call 496-3466.

SHRM

The Emerald Coast Society for Human Resources Emerald Coast Chapter will meet at 7:30 a.m. July 17 at CareerSource Okaloosa Walton, 415 Racetrack Road in Fort Walton Beach. Registration begins at 7:15 a.m. Cost is $15/members and $25/non-members, and includes breakfast. Register by July 15 at www.SHRM-EmeraldCoast.org.

Tropical Town Hall Meeting

The City of Destin hosts a town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. July 18 at the Destin Community Center, 101 Stahlman Avenue. This is an opportunity for new and existing residents as well as visitors to come and learn about the potential impacts of tropical storms and hurricanes and how they can best prepare. The event is free to the public and the town hall will last approximately 1 1/2 to 2 hours.

Sip, Shop and Botox Birthday Event

Today’s Boutique is celebrating 38 years in business with a special “Turn Back Time” Sip, Shop and Botox event from 4-7 p.m. July 25 at 4433 Commons Drive E # E103 in Destin. Guests will get first dibs on a surprise flash sale that will be unveiled when the event begins – as well as the opportunity to participate in onsite Botox consultations and injections by Dr. Michael Stickler of Dermatology Specialists of Florida. Dr. Stickler will be offering a special price of $9.75 per unit. Light bites and bubbles will be served and guests will have the opportunity to enter to win hourly door prizes or grand prizes including a $138 gift card to Today’s and a Silkpeel Dermalinfusion from Aqua Medical Spa, valued at $175. The birthday celebration is complete with party favors for each guest. This event is complimentary to attend, but guests are encouraged to RSVP to info@besociallee.com.

Fall Destin Dolphin Cheerleading

The City of Destin is accepting registrations for its Fall Destin Dolphin Cheerleading program through Aug. 16 at the Destin Community Center. The program is designed for youth ages 5 through 9 years. The cost is $45/non-residents and $35/residents, plus the cost of a uniform. Ask about the used uniform program. Practices begin the week of Aug. 12. Games will be played on Saturdays. Call 654-5184. .

Seniors of Destin

The Seniors of Destin meet the fourth Friday of the month for a covered dish and to celebrate all birthdays for the month. The program is sponsored by the city of Destin and Gentiva Home Health. Each month has a featured guest speaker that pertains to senior living. Call 685-5310.

Heritage Alive! Classes

The Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida, 115 Westview Avenue, in Valparaiso, will offer Heritage Alive! classes this summer. Basket weaving is July 29 and Aug. 17; mosaics, a two-part class, is July 27 and Aug. 3 and pine needle basketry is Aug. 10. Call 850-678-2615 or email info@heritage-museum.org.

Fitness on the Lawn

The Market Shops, at the entrance to Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, will host free, weekly fitness classes on the lawn through July 29 with Pure Narre at 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Orange Theory Fitness at 9 a.m. Fridays.Code Club

Learn about Android app design using MIT’s Scratch language at The Destin Library’s Code Club for middle schoolers at 4:30 p.m. Fridays. For more information or to sign up call 837-8572 or message Library on Facebook.

Diabetes Program

Community members are preventing type 2 diabetes together with the yearlong PreventT2 Lifestyle Change Program. The program starts Aug. 22 at Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast. For more information on enrollment, class schedules, cost or to speak to an education specialist, call 278-3546 or email Linsey.Hall@ascension.org

McCaskill & Company

The community is invited to McCaskill & Company Aug. 24 in the Destin gallery, 13390 US Hwy. 98 W. for the exclusive opportunity to buy a diamond straight from the diamond cutter with more than two million dollars worth of certified diamonds to choose from. Call 650–2262.

• Sept. 10-12: The Great Estate Buying Show

Estate-buying company National Rarities will be at McCaskill for guests who are ready to sell valuables such as gold, sterling silver, diamonds, jewelry, coins and currency, watches, artwork, paintings, autographs, old photos, antique toys, vintage advertising and other collectible and rarities. National Rarities will pay on site in exchange for any of the above valuable items.

• Nov. 8-9: The Erica Courtney Adventure

Named as one of the Top 3 Jewelry Designers in the World by United Brands, Erica Courtney travels the world and mines for some of the rarest and most beautiful gems. Don’t miss this opportunity to meet her in person and experience her exquisite collection of jewelry and gemstones.

Tai Chi Class

The Destin Library will offer one-hour Tai Chi classes with Barbara Rezmer, a certified Tai Chi for Health instructor, on Monday mornings at 9 a.m. The cost is $5/session. Enrollment is limited to 12 participants with registrations (on a first-come first-served basis) accepted by phone or in person. Call 837-8572.

Good Grief luncheons

An Emerald Coast Hospice lunch is open to anyone who has experienced a loss and is looking for some support and company through the grieving process. We encourage attendees to also bring a friend or family member. Everyone orders off the menu and pays for his or her own lunch. To RSVP, call 837-2589. Third Monday lunch is at Olive Garden Destin and third Tuesday lunch is at Applebee’s Miramar Beach, 8670 Hwy. 98 West.

Healing Walking Group

The Emerald Coast Hospice walking group is open to bereaved individuals who have experienced the death of a significant person in their life. Walk and talk, at a relaxed pace, with others who are grieving and share ideas, comfort and companionship from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays in Miramar Beach and Thursdays in Destin. RSVP at 837-2589

Caregiver Support Group

Covenant Alzheimer’s Care support group for those caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or a dementia-related illness is held at 5:30 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at Brookdale Fort Walton Beach, 233 Carmel Ave. Call 864-4600.

Kiwanis Club of Destin

The Kiwanis Club of Destin meets at 8 a.m. the 1st and 3rd Thursday in the Coffee Café at the Village Baptist Church, 191 Matthew Blvd. in Destin. Visitors welcome.

Destin Rotary

The Destin Rotary meets at 7:15 a.m. every Tuesday at Rutherford’s 465. Visit www.facebook.com/pages/Rotary-Club-of-Destin/241220675890226.

Flotilla 1-4 USCG Auxiliary

Flotilla 1-4 USCG Auxiliary meets at 8 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month at Coast Guard Station Destin on Okaloosa Island. Anyone wishing to become a member is welcome to attend. Prior military duty is not required. Call 865-9130

Grand Boulevard Farmers’ Market

The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in Grand Park in Miramar Beach between Cantina Laredo and Tommy Bahama’s. Vendors will offer locally sourced food-based items including produce, eggs, milk, butter, grass-fed beef, chicken, lamb and pork, honey, pickled vegetables and gourmet jams.

30A Farmers’ Market

This community event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays in Town Center in Rosemary Beach features fresh vegetables, fruits, eggs, honey, cheese and more. Market is held on Sundays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Seaside Farmers Market

Get your pick of fresh produce, baked goods, dairy products, native plants and other unique offerings Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Amphitheatre behind Raw & Juicy. Enjoy special cooking demos and activities.

Destin Life Center

Recreation and fitness activities at Destin Life Center at Destin United Methodist Church, 200 Beach Drive, are from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday visit the Soul Café for lunch. Call ahead for dine in or pick up. For information, call the DLC at 837-2021. Only recreation right now is Pickle Ball. Please call the Connection Desk for the current calendar at 837-2021.

Destin Community Center

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.comfor information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

‒ Capoeria: Class in the Brazilian martial art that combines the elements of dance, acrobatics and music will be held Wednesdays at 7 p.m. for all ages.

‒ Chair Yoga: Classes from 10-11 a.m. Thursdays. Fee is $4/class and is open to everyone.

‒ Dance Exercise: Class will be held from 12-1 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday for men and women of all ages and incorporates modern dance styles, yoga, and Tai Chi movements. Fee is $3/session non-residents and $2/session residents.

‒ Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.

‒ Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

‒ Game Room: Open to children age 10 and older from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays.

• Line Dancing: Class will be held Thursdays with beginner lessons at 12:30 p.m. Open dance is 1:15-1:45 p.m. Intermediate lessons are at 1:45 p.m. Class us $6.

• Dodgeball: Open Dodgeball will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursdays for children ages 8 to 14. Fee is $3/non-residents and $2/residents per session. A waiver will be required for your child.

‒ Senior Book Club: The Destin Senior Members meet at 10 a.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

‒ Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

‒ Senior Knitting: Sessions and lessons for beginners and all skill levels from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive. No registration required.

‒ Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All of the miles that you walk will be added to the “team map” as we travel from one region to the next.

‒ Table Tennis: Play from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Paddles and balls provided. Fee is $2/resident and $3/non-resident.

Betterment Alliance

The Main Street Betterment Alliance meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the American Legion, 311 Main Street. Call 837-3818.

Destin Business Builders

Destin Business Builders Networking group meets from 7:15-8:45 a.m. every Wednesday at the Destin United Methodist Life Center. Call 651-1300 ext. 13.

Food Buying Club

A small group interested in eating healthy and purchasing smart meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 125 Scottsdale Court in Mary Esther. On the second Tuesday, the group meets at Fountain Square in downtown Fort Walton Beach for the Growing Local film series. Call 863-4040.