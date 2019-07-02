Emerald Coast Theatre Company (ECTC) will hold open auditions for its seventh season at 7 p.m. July 22 with call backs from 7-9 p.m. July 23 at ECTC’s performance space on the second floor at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach.

ECTC’s season includes: "The Fantastics," "Miss Bennett: Christmas at Pemberley," "Buyer and Cellar," "Maytag Virgin," "Pinkalicious the Musical" and "Treasure Island."

Casting will take place only for "The Fantastics" and "Pinkalicious the Musical," all other shows will be cast closer to their production date.

Performers should bring a recent headshot and updated resume and be prepared to do a 45- to 60-second contemporary monologue and two 16-bar selections of one classic Broadway or classical operatic style art song that shows off range and command of excellent vocal technique and the other an upbeat selection. Please bring sheet music, an accompanist will be present. Photos will not be returned. Actors who do not bring a headshot or photo may be photographed at the audition.

Also auditioning for contract gigs including holiday carolers and atmosphere Improv Actors. All positions are paid. Housing possible. ECTC would like to invite and encourage all actors interested in performing to attend auditions regardless of race, ethnicity, identity or ability.

If an actor is not available for these audition dates, email a headshot and resume to info@emeraldcoasttheatre.org notifying us of the conflict and we can consider a video audition. ECTC will be at Fall SETC auditions Aug. 24-26 in Charlotte, NC.

Rehearsals for "The Fantastics" will begin Sept. 3, the show opens Sept. 26 and closes Oct. 6. Rehearsals for "Pinkalicious the Musical" begin Oct. 8, the show opens Oct. 25 and closes Nov. 1.

“Our seventh season has already started with so much excitement and growth. We are thrilled about the opportunities we are able to provide to our community through paid professional theater gigs,” said ECTC producing artistic director Nathanael Fisher.