SANTA ROSA BEACH — The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Florida Panhandle Chapter announces the new date of its event, Paddle for Prevention. Due to inclement weather on the originally scheduled date, the fourth annual event will be moved to July 13 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Gulf Place Beach Access in Santa Rosa Beach, in an effort to raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention. Boards will be provided by YOLO Board and Adventure 30A. Participants are also welcome to bring their own boards as well to enjoy a day of fun on the water.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the Opening Ceremony will start at 9. The beach access is at 4451 W Co Hwy. 30 A, just west of Ed Walline Beach Access at the intersection of Hwy. 393 and 30A.

“We wanted to keep the momentum moving forward on the original day and transitioned into ‘Party’ for Prevention,” says Amanda Abbott, Paddle for Prevention chair. “Jim Richard and his team at Red Fish Taco were so generous to open up their event space to us last minute and we were able to raise over $17,000 so far and are looking forward to the rescheduled paddle date in July.”

The Open Paddle portion of the event will run from 9:15-10:45 a.m. Registration for the Open Paddle is $20 and participants are encouraged to fund raise. Any participant who raises $100 or more will receive a free shirt. Participants that are new to paddle boarding can work with the YOLO team to learn the basics and enjoy a peaceful paddle to raise awareness and connect with others. The Memorial Rose Petal Ceremony will follow from 10:45-11 a.m. to honor loved ones lost.

The event will wrap up with the Grande SUP Race for local businesses to sign up as a team and represent their company on the water. All six team members will be on one large oversized inflatable board. Team registration is $300, each team member will receive a shirt, and the winning team receives a grand prize package which includes a three-night stay from Platinum Sponsor, ResortQuest Real Estate.

Participants can still register online for Paddle for Prevention at AFSP.org/Paddle2019 (All information and fundraising totals from pre-registered participants will transfer to new date. No need to register again. Continued fundraising is encouraged.

All funds raised help to continue the AFSP Florida Panhandle Chapter’s mission to provide the community mental health and suicide prevention resources, education, and advocacy.