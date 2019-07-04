All area codes are 850 unless specified.

Sunday Cinema: Grab a lawn chair or blanket and cozy up on the Events Plaza Lawn at the Village of Baytowne Wharf for the free movie "Paddington 2" at 8 p.m. July 7.

July 14: Monsters Inc.

July 21: Madagascar

July 28: Inside Out

Aug. 4: Beauty and the Beast

Here Comes the Sun Summer Concert Series: Bring your chairs or blankets and enjoy an evening of free music with Rosemary Beach Rock and Soul Revue from 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 8 on East Long Green in Rosemary Beach (in Town Hall if raining).

• July 15: Mix it up

• July 22: Most Definitely (80’s Hits)

• July 29: Favorite Beach Boy Tunes

• Aug. 5: Byrds to the Eagles

Groovin on the Green: Enjoy an evening of live music with Boukou Groove at 7 p.m. July 8 on the Carillon Beach Village Green. Bring beverage of choice, chairs, blankets and coolers. Town restaurants will be open.

July 15: Rowdies Rock

July 22: Tony Vegas

July 29: Forrest Williams Band

Aug. 5: Simply D'Vyne

Aug. 12: Legacy

Aug. 19: Michael J. Thomas

Aug. 26:Jones & Company

Sept. 1: True Soul

Kids’ Rock The Block Party: Bring the family for a rockin’ night of fun from 6-8 p.m. July 9 at Western Green in Rosemary Beach. Enjoy DJ, moonwalks, face painting, color hairspray, tattoos, arts and crafts, hula hoop contest, games, prizes and more

Democratic Women's Club: The Walton County Democratic Women's Club will meet from 6-8 p.m. July 10 at the Coastal Library. Topic will be Customary Use Revisited, moderated by Karen McGee. Attendees will be updated on where the various Customary Use litigation efforts stand.

Movies & More: Watch a free movie, “Moana," July 10 at Camp Helen State Park. The evenings begin at 6 p.m. in the park's Recreation Hall with an interpretive program.. The program will be followed by an old-fashioned campfire cookout of hot dogs and s'mores provided and the movie.

• July 24: Over the Hedge

Summer Reels at Alys Beach: Bring blankets and low back chairs to enjoy the free film "Mary Poppins Returns” under the stars at the Alys Beach Amphitheatre at 8 p.m. July 10.

• July 17: Sing

• July 24: Peter Rabbit

• July 31: Monster's Inc

Wednesday Night Concert Series: Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy a free concert under the stars with the Forrest Williams Band at 7 p.m. July 10 in the Events Plaza in Baytowne Wharf.

July 17: The Shakedown

July 24: Geoff McBride

July 31: Donovan Keith

Aug. 7: Boukou Groove

Aug. 14: Big Al & The Heavyweights

Aug. 21: Rust & Gold

Aug. 28: Chris Alvarado

Seaside Summer Concerts: Grab your blankets and low back chairs and head to the Seaside Amphitheater for live musical entertainment with The Book & The Bluff at 7 p.m. July 10. Free and open to everyone.

July 17: The Artisanals

July 24: The Prescriptions

July 31: Sam Mooney

Aug. 7: Forrest Williams Band

Moonlight Movies/Facepainting: Bring blankets and lawn chairs to watch the free movie “The Nut Job 2” under the stars at 8:15 p.m. July 11 on the Western Green in Rosemary Beach. Popcorn and hot dogs are available from DogManDu. Face painting begins at 5 p.m. If raining, movie moves to Town Hall.

July 18: Mary Poppins Returns

July 25: The LEGO Ninjago Movie

Aug. 1: How to Train Your Dragon

Aug. 8: Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Theatre Thursdays: Bring your own chair or blanket and join the Emerald Coast Theatre Company at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 1 in Grand Park for a free family-friendly theatre performance. A themed kid’s craft pre-show will be held from 7-8 p.m. In the event of rain, event will move upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard.

Third Thursday Wine Walk: Join the Gulf Place Merchants for a South Walton tradition at 5 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Tickets are $20 and include samplings of hand-selected wines, light appetizers, live music and giveaways. Check in at 5 p.m. at the stage to receive a complimentary glass and walkabout map.

Paddle on Lake Powell: Camp Helen State Park Ranger staff lead a 90-minute paddle on Lake Powell to learn about the history, natural communities and wildlife that make this Florida water so unique and important. This guided kayak tour will be enjoyable for individuals, families and groups. All levels of experience are welcome. Dates are 9-11 a.m. July 11 and 25. Space is limited. Advanced reservations are required and can be made at least 24 hours prior to tour at 850-233-5059. Cash only fee includes watercraft rental, life jacket, paddle, and a donation to the Friends of Camp Helen State Park. Entrance fees into the Park are waived. Watercraft and gear from outside the park are not permitted. Be sure to bring sun protection and drinking water. Single kayak is $30 and tandem kayak is $40.

Blood Drive: The Market Shops will host the OneBlood Drive on Friday, July 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Recently, The Market Shops May Blood Drive resulted in 19 units of blood which will benefit up to 57 patients. The OneBlood Big Red Bus will be parked in The Market Shops parking lot, adjacent to Highway 98.

Family Fun Fest: Join in the free fun Friday nights for Family Fun Fest from 6-10 p.m. at Seascape Towne Centre, located near Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach. Event features live music performances, food and drink specials and kid-friendly activities, including face painting and a live magic show.

Central Square Cinema: Grab a blanket and head for the Seaside Amphitheater at 8 p.m. July 12 to watch the free family movie "Moana” on the lawn.

• July 19: Zootopia

• July 26: Harry Potter & The Sorcerer's Stone

SHRM: The Emerald Coast Society for Human Resources Emerald Coast Chapter will meet at 7:30 a.m. July 17 at CareerSource Okaloosa Walton, 415 Racetrack Road in Fort Walton Beach. Registration begins at 7:15 a.m. Cost is $15/members and $25/non-members, and includes breakfast. Register by July 15 at www.SHRM-EmeraldCoast.org.

Bottomless Brunch Cruise: The Solaris Yacht at Baytowne Marina is hosting a Sunday brunch cruise featuring seasonal flavors and bottomless bubbles from 1-3:30 p.m. July 21. Reservations required at www.sunquestcruises.com or call 650-2519.

Music at Warehouse 360: Warehouse 360 Music Hall in Santa Rosa Beach presents singer/songwriters Lauren Lucas and Sara Beck at 7 p.m. July 26. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the continuing Hurricane Michael relief work of ReNew Of NW Florida. BYOB and foodtrucks will be available. All seating is general admission.

Fitness on the Lawn: The Market Shops, at the entrance to Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, will host free, weekly fitness classes on the lawn through July 29 with Pure Narre at 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Orange Theory Fitness at 9 a.m. Fridays..

Diabetes Program: Community members are preventing type 2 diabetes together with the yearlong PreventT2 Lifestyle Change Program. The program starts Aug. 22 at Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast. For more information on enrollment, class schedules, cost or to speak to an education specialist, call 278-3546 or email Linsey.Hall@ascension.org.

McCaskill & Company: The community is invited to McCaskill & Company Aug. 24 for the exclusive opportunity to buy a diamond straight from the diamond cutter with more than two million dollars worth of certified diamonds to choose from in the Destin gallery, 13390 US Hwy. 98 W. Handcrafted by skilled artisans in Italy, each piece of Marco Bicego jewelry combines old world tradition with contemporary design. Call 650–2262.

• Sept. 10-12: The Great Estate Buying Show

Estate-buying company National Rarities will be at McCaskill for guests who are ready to sell valuables such as gold, sterling silver, diamonds, jewelry, coins and currency, watches, artwork, paintings, autographs, old photos, antique toys, vintage advertising and other collectible and rarities. National Rarities will pay on site in exchange for any of the above valuable items.

• Nov. 8-9: The Erica Courtney Adventure

Named as one of the Top 3 Jewelry Designers in the World by United Brands, Erica Courtney travels the world and mines for some of the rarest and most beautiful gems. Don’t miss this opportunity to meet her in person and experience her exquisite collection of jewelry and gemstones.

Stake and Burger Dinner: The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast will host Sixth Annual Stake & Burger at 6 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Hilton Sandestin. One of the best linebackers in NFL history, Derrick Brooks, will be keynote speaker. Purchase tickets at https://850tix.com/events/6th-annual-stake-and-burger-dinner. All proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast.

Destin Crafted: Local company Wine World will once again team up with The Henderson Beach Resort & Spa to host an exclusive craft beer and bourbon tasting event raising funds for Children in Crisis from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 9 on the scenic pool deck and lawn at The Henderson. Featured will be hundreds of samples from over 40 renowned small-production breweries and distilleries alongside food from Destin’s favorite eateries with live music entertainment and more. Guests will also have the option to enter a raffle for a grand prize, raising additional funds for the charity. For details and tickets, visit destincrafted.com and follow @ChansWineWorld on Facebook.

Dungeons and Dragons Club: Walton County Coastal Branch Library will host the club Fridays from 3:30-5 p.m. for ages ninth grade to 25. Pre-register at the Coastal Library or post on the Friends of Coastal Library Facebook D&D Club. Each meeting will be set in a rich fantasy world that will be developed and expanded upon by the choices you make while playing. This is a pen and paper role playing game where players will have to investigate mysteries, solve puzzles and defeat a goblin or two. All materials will be provided. For more information, call 267-2809.

Tai Chi Tuesday: Topsail Hill Preserve State Park will host Tai Chi Tuesday the third Tuesday of each month. Seated Tai Chi is 8:30-9:15 a.m. and Standing Tai Chi is 9:30-10:15 a.m. Class fee is $13 and does not include park admission. Call the park store at 267-8333 for more information.

Good Grief luncheons: An Emerald Coast Hospice lunch is open to anyone who has experienced a loss and is looking for some support and company through the grieving process. We encourage attendees to also bring a friend or family member. Everyone orders off the menu and pays for his or her own lunch. To RSVP, call 837-2589. Third Monday lunch is at Olive Garden Destin and third Tuesday lunch is at Applebee’s Miramar Beach, 8670 Hwy. 98 West.

Healing Walking Group: The Emerald Coast Hospice walking group is open to bereaved individuals who have experienced the death of a significant person in their life. Walk and talk, at a relaxed pace, with others who are grieving and share ideas, comfort and companionship from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays in Miramar Beach and Thursdays in Destin. RSVP at 837-2589Turtle Talk Tuesdays: While enjoying coffee, tea, and sweet treats, a South Walton Turtle Watch volunteer will talk about sea turtles from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays at Amavida Coffee, 104 North Barrett Square in Rosemary Beach. Ask questions and get information, stickers, and sometimes see preserved specimens.

Family Challenge: Check in at the Topsail Hill Preserve State Park camp store between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays for the challenge package. When completed, return to camp store for a treat.

Sunday Pickin’ at The Bay: The Bay Restaurant, on the Choctawhatchee Bay at the southern foot of the 331 bridge, will host Sunday Pickin’ at The Bay every Sunday. Local musician Mike Whitty and Friends will get together in the garden for a jam session. All local musicians are invited to come and join in. Happy Hour is from 7-9 p.m.

Geocache Around Topsail: Explore Topsail Hill Preserve State Park with a special 10 station geocache program from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Check in at the camp store for your coordinates. Upon completion, return to the camp store for a prize.

Beach Service: Worship at the beach with Hope Lutheran Church from 8-9 a.m. at Ed Walline Regional Beach Access across on Scenic Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Bring a towel, chair, or stand on the boardwalk. Call 267-0322.

45 Central Wine Bar: Enjoy live music with Tropic Breeze from 7-9 p.m. Thursdays in Santa Rosa Beach.

30A Farmers’ Market: Walk through the park like setting with shade trees, a fountain, cobblestone walkways and visit friendly farmers and bakers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Seascape Resort Towne Centre in Miramar Beach.

Grand Boulevard Farmers’ Market: The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in Grand Park in Miramar Beach between Cantina Laredo and Tommy Bahama’s. Vendors will offer locally sourced food-based items including produce, eggs, milk, butter, grass-fed beef, chicken, lamb, and pork, honey, pickled vegetables and gourmet jams. Market is held on Wednesdays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Seaside Farmers Market: Get your pick of fresh produce, baked goods, dairy products, native plants and other unique offerings Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon in the Amphitheatre behind Raw & Juicy. Enjoy special cooking demos and activities.

Vintage Market: New in Santa Rosa Beach is the Vintage Market at Elmore’s Landing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday. Check out various artists and unique vintage finds along with food and produce.