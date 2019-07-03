Walton County Sheriff Michael A. Adkinson, Jr., will join the Coastal Seniors to present important information about senior safety and the department’s resources in our area. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet the sheriff, share their concerns and ask questions.

Adkinson was elected sheriff of Walton County in 2008, re-elected in 2012 and 2016. Prior to the sheriff position, he held several law enforcement positions in Florida including chief of police of DeFuniak Springs. A graduate of Walton High School, he earned a BS degree, criminology, Florida State University and a master’s degree, criminal justice administration, St. Leo University,

The presentation will be on July 16 at noon at the CSSW location, 70 Logan Lane, Santa Rosa Beach. Lunch will be available and a raffle will follow the presentation.

Coastal Seniors of South Walton, Inc. is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization for 50-plus and older active adults who reside in Walton County, Florida. Annual membership dues are $15 per person or $25 per couple. Non-profit organizations and businesses can join this dynamic, fast-growing group for $35 and $50 respectively, and receive advertising on the CSSW website. Join at www.coastalseniorsofsouthwalton.org or at coastalseniorsofsouthwalton@gmail.com.

A $5 donation is requested for non-member participation at the event.