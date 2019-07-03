The Green Thumb Garden Club (GTGC) in Walton County is announcing a special community event for October 2019. The theme is Styling Your Table: Table Scaping for Special Occasions, and will offer a unique opportunity for the community to learn about table setting designs, the Garden Club and the many organizations supported by them.

The very talented members of the GTGC will be creatively arranging two dozen tabletops that celebrate a holiday, special occasion, specific theme, or experience. Awards will be given in multiple categories and announced at a VIP members and invited guests only party the evening of Thursday, Oct. 10.

The celebration table displays and related activities are open to public free of charge from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 and and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct.12, at 400 Grand Boulevard in Miramar Beach, FL (next to Pottery Barn and across from Emeril’s Coastal Italian).

Local retailers will be participating with the GTGC and conducting seminars on subjects such as floral design and cooking. There will be raffle tickets on sale for cash prizes along with refreshments. Event proceeds benefit the organizations supported by the Green Thumb Garden Club.

The Green Thumb Garden Club was established in 1956 and is now an incorporated 501(c)(3) non-profit with over 130 members. The GTGC mission is the on-going beautification of Walton County and the education of its members, the general public and especially our youth in the areas of gardening, conservation, environmental awareness, nature studies and many other areas of horticulture.