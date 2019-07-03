MIRAMAR BEACH — The Sacred Heart Foundation announced recently that the Inaugural Emerald Ball raised $217,631 benefiting the Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast’s Comprehensive Spine Program expansion.

The black-tie event was presented by The St. Joe Community Foundation, Inc., Howard Group and the Alys Foundation. More than 325 community members, physicians and supporters of the hospital attended the inaugural event.

The Emerald Ball was held at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa where guests enjoyed an evening of dinner and dancing, while raising funds to help expand the Comprehensive Spine Program. Proceeds generated from the event will further the hospital's continued growth and expansion of its spine program by helping fund equipment for a 5th operating room. More than 600 spine surgeries are currently performed each year.

“We are a small community hospital that really offers a wealth of medical expertise for the community,” said Janet Piepul, major gifts director of the Sacred Heart Foundation. “The Sacred Heart Foundation is the funding arm of the hospital and through our patrons’ unwavering generosity and support, we are able to live our mission while ensuring access to high-quality, compassionate healthcare close to home.”

The success of Sacred Heart Foundation’s Emerald Ball “is a direct result of the time, talent and resources of many leaders and supporters in our community. We are already looking forward to next year’s event and planning creative ideas to bring the next level of excitement and experience to our guests,” said Piepul.

"I am thrilled that the Emerald Ball event was a such a huge success,” said Roger Hall, president of Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast. “We owe it all to our dedicated volunteers, partners and leaders in our community who give their time, talent and energy.”

Sacred Heart Foundation’s next fundraising event is the 18th Annual Charity Golf Classic on Sept. 20 at Burnt Pine Golf Club at Sandestin.

For more information about the Sacred Heart Foundation or upcoming events, visit GiveSacredHeart.org or call 850-278-3704.