Counting your blessings in the midst of difficulty or uncertainty is a cliché. When the cliché is accompanied by a holiday, the occasion is usually Thanksgiving Day. But this year the Fourth of July is an excellent time for taking stock of what this country provides its citizens.

In recent years, the United States has seen a radical change in the political environment. Today, the divisiveness and hostility have grown so extreme that some of us are left to wonder whether the country will be altered beyond recognition, both politically and economically, if the people continue on this divergent path.

The debate over the direction of our government is fierce right now -- the rhetoric on both sides of the political fence is anything but polite. It is sometimes hard to believe that the people involved in the debate owe allegiance to the same country. But they do and as we celebrate this nation’s 243rd birthday, we should remember some of the common ground we share.

First and foremost, we are free citizens, not subjects. We serve no king, dictator, generalissimo or strongman. Those charged with governing are merely citizens and can govern only as long as their fellow citizens agree that they should. While many Americans become frustrated with the pace at which government moves, when there is a groundswell for substantial change, whether it’s in 1932, 1980 or 2008, the change has come from the grass roots.

Self-government was the primary aim of this country’s founders. They believed that it was a goal unto itself, and the good things that sprang from it were by-products of a morally correct system of government. They succeeded, and our citizens have maintained it longer than any other experiment with representative government. It has served as a model for governments throughout the world.

This country’s citizens also share opportunity. We are not legally limited by caste or class. It is true that some people are born with advantages that other people do not have. Wealth and family connections create an easier path to prosperity and success.

But genius is sometimes born in adversity, and privilege can also create sloth. That is why hardscrabble beginnings can develop into tremendous success, and silver spoon upbringings can result in tragic collapses. Opportunity is the ripe fruit that extends our reach, fuels our ambition and encourages perseverance.

This country’s citizens also enjoy and guard freedom. Our citizens often disagree on what freedom allows them to do. But precious few would argue that our citizens are too free.

A free people can be balky and unruly. Rarely all oars pull together in a truly free society, especially one as heterogeneous as ours. Totalitarian states can sometimes look like the picture of efficiency when compared to the United States. But life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are rewards in and of themselves and well worth the price.

Happy Independence Day.

A version of this editorial first appeared in the July 3, 2009, edition of The Tuscaloosa News.