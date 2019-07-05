Before I tell the tale I’ve come to tell, let me say a couple of things. First, I went over to Gadsden on the Fourth of July to see the fireworks show — for the first time in years. I love this place, this community, but I often don’t go see the sites with which we’ve been blessed. Anyway, I tagged along with some friends and had the most marvelous time. My congratulations to the Gadsden-Etowah Patriots Association (the sponsor of the event) and everyone else involved in the show — a fine job, indeed. Wonderful show.

Along those same lines, I had lunch with some friends this week and one of them, a relatively recent transplant to Etowah County, brought up the topic of “local” vacations. The rest of us made some recommendations, but the issue got me to thinking. What are those vacation destinations to which everyone here has journeyed at some point? For example, we all agreed that Gatlinburg, Tennessee, is one place probably everyone around here has visited at some point.

I’m asking for help. Please e-mail me and let me know the vacation destination that you think is the essential one for anyone who grew up in Etowah County. I’m betting on Gatlinburg or Panama City, Florida, but where is the one place that Etowah Countians end up vacationing at some point?

So, here’s my story. I learn lots of things teaching at the local community college. At the office one day last week, something instructive and inspiring happened, involving a mockingbird. Y’all read that right — I was both taught by and filled with hope by a mockingbird. It turns out some of my fellow faculty are not necessarily ... well ... human.

My office doesn’t have a window, but our department’s administrative assistant has a fine view of the front doors and the sidewalk leading up to them from her desk. I was in my office, noodling around with a project — engaged with it, but not so engaged that I didn’t hear a sickening “thlump” from the direction of the doors and her calling out “You’ve got to come see this!” A bird had flown into the glass of the door.

The estimates vary, but probably millions of birds die each year from “window strikes.” Birds seem to think that the reflections in the glass of windows are open space and fly into them full speed. It’s a big problem in big cities with big buildings with glass walls. I’ve seen enough in my little city to know that many birds that collide with glass like that don’t make it — they break their necks. Some are merely stunned, but it takes a few minutes for them to recover.

I went out to see the bird splayed out on its back — a big mockingbird. Mockingbirds are one of the plainest birds around, yet also one of the most recognizable. They’re accomplished mimics of other birds’ songs, hence their name. “Mock” today usually means “to make fun of,” but an older sense of the word means “to mimic.”

They’re one of the smartest birds in these parts — some ornithologists think they can recognize individual humans — and also one of the fiercest defenders of their nests of any bird. They chase away larger predatory birds with great courage and élan, and other predators, as well. One of John James Audubon’s best paintings depicts four mockingbirds fighting a rattlesnake that’s raiding a nest (look it up — the eyes of the four birds and the snake are incredibly rendered and worth the trouble).

They’ve even entered into our folklore. Anyone who has read Harper Lee’s classic “To Kill a Mockingbird” knows the title comes from Atticus Finch’s wisdom that “it’s a sin to kill a mockingbird” because of their innocence.

Anyway — there lay a dying mockingbird, flat on its back and taking short little distressed breaths. I was devastated. I just knew its neck was broken, that this was one bird that wasn’t merely stunned, that wasn’t coming back. As I watched, its breaths got shorter and shorter, somehow more urgent. Its eyes fluttered and finally closed. I just knew it was a goner.

So I prayed for the mockingbird. It might be silly, but I pray for animals. I prayed a prayer that the Lord would spare this mockingbird its pain and release it quickly. At one point, its eye opened slowly and looked straight at me ,,, and then slowly closed, I thought unto death.

I turned away to go back to my office. Hearing a big flutter behind me, I spun around, just in time to see the tail feathers of that mockingbird as he flew off. That smart old mockingbird was feigning death! Lesson learned, mockingbird! Now I know y’all play possum.

As I returned to the office, my colleague asked, “Did you pray for that bird?” Yes, but quite a different prayer than the one the Lord answered. That was the best lesson I learned on that day of many lessons.

David Murdock is an English instructor at Gadsden State Community College. He can be contacted at murdockcolumn@yahoo.com. The opinions reflected are his own.