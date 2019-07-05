DESTIN — Skip White recalled developer Peter Bos once tried to buy the Destin Marina from his father, Bill Ming.

"He brought a check down here one time, and he gave it to Bill Ming," Skip said. "Bill Ming gave it right back to him and said 'I don't want this.'"

Nearly 50 years, later Skip and his son, Chris, have kept Ming's family-run marina business alive, passing it down through three generations.

"You don't find mom and pop operations anymore like this has been for a long time," Skip said.

Skip is well familiar with the Destin area, having lived here since the 1950s. He remembers looking out over the water and seeing a wooden bridge, not the concrete Marler Bridge that stands today.

Skip's father bought the marina property in 1969 when it operated out of a boxy wooden bait shop over the water. With the purchase of the property, Ming got a boat at the time named "The Moon Bean," now known as "The Miss Destin."

Business then wasn't near what it is now, Skip said.

"It was just an occasional fisherman would stop buy," he said. "We had just a little scattering of tackle or some bait that we caught ourselves."

They also had a 50- to 60-gallon fish tank for people to see what exactly the could catch out in the water.

But all of that washed away after a hurricane in the early 1970s wiped out the wooden shop and docks. Skip said he and his father spent all night and day in the winter rebuilding a new marina.

"When we built it, we built it sturdy enough to withstand another hurricane," Skip said. "Probably the only thing that would come off now would be the roof."

The building has withstood several hurricanes since then, but after Hurricane Michael last year the marina had to completely rebuild its docks.

The white, concrete marina building isn't anything fancy, and not much has changed about it since the 1970s. However, Chris, who oversees Destin Marina today, said it's likely they will work on some additions in the future.

"I know my grandad didn't want to change anything," Chris said. "He just wanted to keep it low key, and that's fine with me. I just want to pave the parking lot, upgrade the boat ramp and that kind of stuff."

Ming ran the business until about 15 years ago when he passed the business down his son, Skip. He ran the business alongside his wife, the bookkeeper and "keeping-folks-straight" person. Eventually, he passed the marina to his son, Chris.

"(Chris) did a little bit of roofing first and figured out that roofing was too hot of a job for him," Skip said. "He finally figured out he wanted to run the marina."

The marina offers docks for visitors and residents to launch, fuel and dock vessels. Inside the shop, the family-run business sells an array of cold drinks, swimming items, such as goggles, life jackets and fishing gear, such as tackle, lines and bait.

But one thing inside the shop that customers find hard to miss is the mounted deer head that Skip harvested in Alabama.

The deer head has hung at the shop for 10 years because Skip's wife said too many were hanging at home.

"It's one of those wife things," he said.

Skip said Destin Marina's customer base grew with Destin's popularity. Many of the regulars from long ago have now passed, but Skip said he sees the younger generation stopping by and now dealing with Chris.

"He can relate a little bit better than I can," Skip said. "I'm 72 now so I'm an old, grumpy fart."

Although the business will likely stay the same, Chris always thinks about making some small changes in the future.

"As I see it right now, we're going to keep going like we're going," he said. "We're hoping to improve and make it a little more presentable down here.

"I don't want to get too far away from our roots."