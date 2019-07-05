SANTA ROSA BEACH — Fore Her, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is accepting requests from breast cancer patients in need of financial assistance.

The Santa Rosa Beach-based organization provides monetary support to women across the Emerald Coast who are battling breast cancer by allowing patients to request funds for whatever is most pressing, whether that’s paying the mortgage or an auto repair.

Fore Her was started in memory of founder Amy Walsh’s mother and aunt, who both lost their battles with breast cancer. The organization started as a gathering of Walsh’s family for a golf outing to celebrate their memory. Remembering how financially taxing breast cancer was on their family, they transformed the event into a fundraiser.

When Walsh moved to the Emerald Coast she wanted to continue making an impact and founded Fore Her.

“The community has generously supported our organization over the last six years, and we want to make sure these funds get to those in need,” Walsh said. “This last year has been our most successful year of fundraising to date, and we’re looking at ways to expand our reach and make an even greater impact.”

Those in need of help can go to www.foreher.org/get-help to submit a request. Please note that funds requested are paid directly to the creditor, and Fore Her will require copies of any bills to be paid.

Additionally, Fore Her hosts a support group to ease some of the emotional strain caused by breast cancer. The group meets on the third Saturday of each month at the Coastal Branch Library in Santa Rosa Beach.

Created to provide a safe space for women to discuss their experiences and needs while also providing connections to local resources, the group is open to those undergoing treatment and survivors of breast cancer.

Go to www.foreher.org or e-mail The Hive Creative Consulting at info@thehivecreativeconsulting.com for more information about Fore Her, its upcoming fundraising events or to make a donation.