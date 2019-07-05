Florida’s criminal justice system is long overdue for an overhaul. For decades, the state stuck with a “longer is always better” sentencing policy, even as pressure mounted to stop locking up so many low-risk offenders, do a better job of preparing prisoners to re-enter society at the end of their prison terms and cut down the burden of fees and fines that put so many low-income Floridians at risk of destitution for minor offenses.

Bipartisan support for reform has been building. This year, Congress’s passage of the First Step Act — which President Donald Trump signed into law -- may have finally broken the logjam in Florida.

But the resulting legislation, which takes effect this week, is more deserving of the name “baby step.” The new law, formerly HB 7125, includes a wide-ranging, unsupportable blackout of criminal-justice information that will make it much harder to root out corruption, racially biased sentencing and other inequities in the justice system. Worst of all, it will make it tougher to track the records of people who have a long history of arrests on charges such as child molestation or preying on the elderly.

That’s why Barbara Petersen of Florida’s First Amendment Foundation called it one of the worst pieces of anti-Sunshine legislation she’s seen. But it’s worth acknowledging that it does make some steps in the right direction. Among them:

• Increasing the threshold for many felony theft charges from $300 to $750. This was one of the most badly needed reforms; Florida hasn’t moved this critical trigger point since 2001. And $750 is still low. As Kara Gross of the Florida ACLU noted, “Now it won’t be a felony for stealing an iPhone 5, just an iPhone X.”

• Removing automatic drivers-license suspension punishments from a wide array of offenses including graffiti, misdemeanor theft and truancy. Stripping minor offenders of their ability to drive made it difficult to find and sustain employment. It never should have been linked to such unrelated offenses in the first place.

• Making it easier for people with nonviolent felonies on their record to be licensed as hairdressers, construction managers or other occupations. Breaking down barriers to work is a meaningful step toward rehabilitation.

• Whittling away at the number of technical violations that can trip up someone working their way through criminal-court probation. Florida’s previous law set far too many stumbling blocks in the path of people serving probation — including missing one appointment, or failing to update an address.

• Giving prosecutors more discretion on charging juvenile offenders as adults.

Taken on their own merit, many of these reforms make sense. And the bill’s chief House sponsor, our Rep. Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, is right when he calls this “the biggest reform in a generation.”

But that’s true only because Florida’s system was so far out of whack — and there’s still much work to be done. Renner and other supporters of smart justice reform should keep moving in the right direction.

This editorial originally appeared in the Daytona Beach News-Journal.