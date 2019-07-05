DESTIN — Crab Island received thousands of visitors throughout Independence Day, but one visitor stood out — Luke Bryan.

The famous country singer posted on his Instagram account the view of clear blue water surrounded by boats while his wife, Caroline Boyer, sang the words to country singer Luke Combs' song, "Beer Never Broke My Heart."

"Happy Fourth," Bryan said in the social media video.

A second Instagram post showed Bryan getting a special treat from another boat playing his latest recently released popular tune "Knockin' Boots" as Bryan sang along.

Bryan appeared later in the evening in a prerecorded performance on the Brooklyn Bridge in NBC's broadcast of Macy's "4th of July Fireworks Spectacular."

In Bryan's video at Crab Island in Destin, a large gathering of boats can be seen behind him during what the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said was a pretty typical holiday celebration.

All four of the Sheriff's Office Marine Unit boats were out patrolling the area throughout the day, according to spokeswoman Michele Nicholson. She said there was "nothing extreme" about the crowd, but it was a busy day for law enforcement officers.

