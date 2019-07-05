SANTA ROSA BEACH — A 20-year-old man died early Friday after he was hit three times while walking on the Clyde B. Wells Bridge over Choctawhatchee Bay.

Brandon Jay Benavides of Santa Rosa Beach was walking along the southbound lane about 3 a.m. when he was struck by an unknown southbound vehicle that did not stop, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 17-year-old Santa Rosa Beach girl was driving a Ford Mustang behind the first vehicle and also hit Benavides, who was lying in the road, the FHP reported.

Jonathan Benavides, 25, of Santa Rosa Beach, was driving a Honda Civic behind Miller and also ran over the victim. Jonathan Benavides and Brandon Benavides were brothers, according to FHP spokesman Lt. Eddie Elmore.

There is no description or identification of the first vehicle or the driver.