PENSACOLA BEACH — The Santa Rosa Island Authority (SRIA) will once again host the annual Pensacola Beach Air Show with the Navy Blue Angels headlining on Friday, July 12, and Saturday, July 13. In addition to the Blue Angels, there will be a host of world-class military, aerobatic and stunt plane performers, as well as interactive exhibits, military recruitment stations and all types of vendors.

“Every year we look forward to hosting this world-class air show along the shores of this world-class beach, with our hometown heroes” said Paolo Ghio, executive director of the SRIA. “It’s a fantastic attraction for tourists and locals alike to be able to enjoy every summer.”

To ease traffic congestion onto Pensacola Beach for the air show, toll booths will not be manned for cash intake during very high-traffic hours. Cash drivers instead will be billed via Toll-By-Plate option. As always, SunPass users can access through all four traffic lanes.

In addition, the SRIA will increase free public transportation hours along the island both days. On Friday, the SRIA’s three, free open-air trolleys will begin taking riders at 7 a.m. and will run their regular routes until midnight.

Starting Saturday at 6 a.m., the SRIA will have 10 buses in addition to the three trolleys running along the island, and will extend their service area to Park East, a mile east of Portofino Resort. Buses and trolleys will service Park East to Park West to take people to Casino Beach throughout the day. Additional busing service to Park East ends at 6 p.m. and the trolleys will resume normal operations again until midnight.

For the safety of all spectators and air show participants, the SRIA requires the public suspend all flights of drones during the air show hours of the Pensacola Beach Air Show week. In addition, glass is always prohibited on the beach, and leashed dogs are only allowed at the two designated dog beaches on either side of the island.

The air show week schedule includes:

“Breakfast with the Blues,” at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 10. The kickoff event is when the Blue Angels arrive and circle overhead to mark the show’s coordinates and center points along Pensacola Beach.A full practice show at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 11.Pensacola Beach Air Show dress rehearsal begins at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, for the aerobatic acts and 2 p.m for the Blue Angels, depending on the weather.The official Pensacola Beach Air Show starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, for the aerobatic acts and 2 p.m. for the Blue Angels, depending on weather.

Julian MacQueen will lead off the civilian acts portion of the air show in his big, flying seaplane, a vintage 1943 Grumman Widgeon.

Following that, the 2019 Veteran’s Flight will be over the Gulf. Organized by Pensacola attorney and pilot Roy Kinsey, about a dozen vintage Stearman bi-plane pilots from all over the Southeast will fly World War II and Korean War veterans over Pensacola Beach on Friday and Saturday as a way to pay tribute to them and give spectators a glimpse at aviation history.

About 11:25 a.m.., the Coast Guard will enact an out-the-door search-and-rescue demonstration of a person in distress in the water from a USCG H-60 helicopter hovering overhead.

At 11:43 a.m., Navy T-6 planes and TH-57 helicopters from Training Air Wing Five in Milton will fly by in multi-plane formations.

Around noon, pilots Ken Rieder and Shaun Roessner with Redline Aerobatic Team take off in their signature red and black stunt planes to perform death-defying opposing stunts and inverted maneuvers and formations.

Then at 12:17 p.m., watch solo pilot Kevin Coleman push the limits of his bright yellow Extra 300 SHP stunt plane.

About 12:35 p.m., stunt pilots Mark Sorenson and Mark Nowosielski with Tiger Airshows will be overhead in identical bright orange Tiger Yak 55’s planes displaying a magnificent aerial demonstration of precision and skill.

At 12:51, closing out the civilian acts with high-skill passes and jaw-dropping maneuvers will be stunt pilot Skip Stewart in his famous red, white and black-checkered bi-plane, Prometheus.

Following that, there will be a short window for spectators to cool off and take a dip in the Gulf of Mexico before lifeguards clear the water again before the Blue Angels start.

At 2 p.m., the six signature blue and gold F-18 Super Hornets will make their way over Pensacola Beach. For the next 45 minutes, spectators will get a glimpse of aeronautic maneuvers like the Diamond Dirty Loop, the Double Farvel, the Vertical Pitch, the Fleur-de-Lis, the Opposing Knife-Edge pass and the crowd-favorite, Sneak Pass.

Following the air show the SRIA reminds the public to "leave only your footprints behind." For the safety and enjoyment of all Pensacola Beach visitors and the preservation of the island’s flora and fauna, the SRIA requests everyone to please haul away everything they brought.