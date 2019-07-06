A long time ago, I had a conversation with my grandfather. I drove over to Papa and Grandma’s house to pick up something for Mom. They always hugged and made me feel loved. Papa walked with me back to my car.

“How was church today?” Papa asked.

“OK, but all that talk about sin and repentance seems old fashioned,”

“Repentance is less about guilt and more about change to make life better. It gives you confidence with God. God believes in the good in you. This never grows old.”

“So I just need to say, ‘Forgive me, Jesus,’ and then it’s all OK?

“You need to mean it, or it’s mockery. You must try your best to be a little better every day.”

“Papa, my friend says God is just some old man in the sky making up rules and then punishing us when we don’t obey. Some people say being good is relative.”

“Commandments are not arbitrary. If someone drives through a red light, is that just relative? Could that be bad for you?” Papa asked as he felt the shine on my car.

“You’re right, Papa! But, can’t we just be nice to each other without all the rules?”

“God gives us a sense of what’s nice. Commandments are what’s nice, but sometimes when we want something badly, or we’re having a little too much fun, we get confused about what’s nice. Too late we find out our actions weren’t so nice. Commandments prevent that.”

“Papa, I have friends who do things they shouldn’t.”

“We all struggle to do what’s right. Jesus helps you if you ask Him. I promise, you will avoid a lot of trouble and sorrow if you always do what’s right. God will provide for you all the love, companionship and happiness you could ever want, if you’re patient. You will have everything that matters. I’m glad we’re talking about this. I love you so much!” Papa exclaimed, then hugged me.

“Papa, do you ever repent?”

“All the time!”

“But why? You obey all the commandments.”

“There’s more than just 10 commandments. You honored your mom when you came over here today, but did you tell her you loved her when you left? ‘Love one another’ is also a commandment. Feel your love for others, and tell them and show them your love.”

“Papa, if I hurt someone, or make them sad, how can I ever make it right?”

“Be sure to tell them you’re sorry. Make it up if you can. Do everything you can. But ultimately, it takes God to make things right again, so pray for help. That’s why Jesus was born of Mary, why He lived His life and why He died.”

As I drove off, Papa waved and said, “I love you.” I hit the brakes and got out. I hugged him and said, “I love you too, Papa.”

Dr. George “Terry” Robinson, a cardio-thoracic surgeon, attends the Gadsden Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Worship is at 9 a.m. on Sundays.