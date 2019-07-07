CRESTVIEW — A teenager was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest Sunday after he fled Okaloosa County sheriff's deputies and crashed the stolen vehicle through several fences.

According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Cam'ron Lewis was cruising around Crestview in the stolen vehicle when he spotted two deputies on Stillwell Boulevard and sped off to a dead end at Brentwood Lane. Lewis then drove through several wooden privacy fences, got airborne and drove through the back yards of several town homes, the release said.

Lewis ran off after the vehicle became wedged in another fence, but was captured a few hours later.

Lewis told deputies he sped off because he didn't want to go to jail, according to the press release.