PACE — Pace resident Susan Neal continues her dedication to presenting healthy eating and exercise habits mixed with Christian study in her latest novel, “Christian Study Guide for Seven Steps to Get Off Sugar and Carbohydrates."

The book won the Directors’ Choice award at the Blue Ridge Mountains Christian Writers Conference last month.

“I was shocked and delighted," Neal said about receiving the award. "I feel as though it was God’s grace.”

The novel, according to Neal, gives a day-by-day plan to wean a person's body off sugar and carbohydrates while mixing in scriptures and Christian studies to "to identify food triggers and use God’s Word to fight impulsive eating."

"I found that usually there are three core reasons why people eat a lot of sugar which is food addiction, Candida infection of the gut or an emotional connection with food," she said. "I specifically wrote the book to help people understand the emotional dysfunctional connection they have with food.

"They may have (unresolved issues) and need healing from God. When they attain that healing they can turn to God instead of food to attain those needs.”

Neal, who has lived in Pace for over 20 years, has had a career serving as a registered nurse and is a certified health and wellness coach with the American Association of Christian Counselors. Neal has worked at the Mayo Clinic, Baptist Hospital in Pensacola and Chan’s Hospital in Jacksonville, she said.

Neal said her nursing background helped her to explain medical terminology in her book and her faith played a part in her ability to write her books and teach her yoga classes in the community. The class, "Scripture Yoga," is held every Friday at the Inline Fitness in Pace at 10 a.m. and is free to the public.

Neal has previously published other novels: "“Scripture Yoga”, “Yoga for Beginners,” and the prequel to this book “Seven Steps for to Get Off Sugar and Carbohydrates,” which won the Selah Award at the Blue Ridge Mountains Christian Writers Conference in 2018. She said she is currently working on her next book, which will explain about gluten-related disorders and how people can manage them.

Neal’s books are available for purchase at www.amazon.com or www.christianyoga.com.



