MIRAMAR BEACH — A 14-year-old was arrested on felony charges after surveillance video from a home showed a juvenile pulling on the door handle of a vehicle from which a gun was stolen.

On June 30, Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies took reports of vehicle burglaries in the area of Scenic Gulf Drive. In one case, a firearm was stolen out of the center console. The gun was a Smith & Wesson .38 special.

Surveillance video from a home just blocks away from one of the victim’s residences shows a shirtless young man pulling on the door handle of a vehicle parked in the driveway.

A person of interest was developed after deputies patrolling the area noticed he and other males playing basketball on Daytona Street. The teen was wearing a pair of jeans with dark colored boxers matching the description of the suspect in the video taken from the night of the burglaries.

When confronted with the case, the teen was shown the surveillance video and stated to investigators, "You don’t have me on video going in the truck." At that time, all he had been told was that a firearm had been stolen. No vehicle description was ever given.

The same day, July 3, his father turned over the stolen Smith and Wesson pistol.

The teen was charged with armed burglary and grand theft of a firearm — both felonies.