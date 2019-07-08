WALTON COUNTY — A 55-year-old Mobile, Alabama, man is in serious condition following a five-vehicle crash Sunday on Interstate 10 near mile marker 72.

The accident began while Greg Crutchfield, 33 of Milton, was traveling west within the inside line of I10 at approximately 5 p.m., according to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol. Rance Massengill, 57 of Marianna, was driving east in the outside lane while a third vehicle, driven by 67-year-old Danny Self of Cantonment, was in the inside lane traveling east and was approaching Massengill's vehicle.

John Stone, 57 of Molino, was traveling east in the outside lane, several car links behind Massengill and Self. A fifth vehicle, a freightliner driven by 55-year-old Lonnie Smith of Mobile, Alabama, was also traveling east in the outside and was several car links behind Molino.

At the time of the crash, the roads were wet and had standing water. Crutchfield was traveling too fast for the road conditions and lost control, according to a press release. His vehicle began to hydroplane out of control in a west, southwesterly direction into the grass median.

Crutchfield's vehicle slid across the median and entered into the eastbound lanes of I10 directly into the paths of all four of the other vehicles. Massengill, the second vehicle, took evasive action by veering right, but was unable to avoid a collision with Crutchfield. The crash caused the left front of Crutchfield's vehicle to collide with the left side of Massengill's.

Crutchfield's car continued in a westerly direction following the crash and into the inside travel lane, directly into the path of Self's vehicle. Self also took evasive action by steering left but was unable to avoid a collision and crashed.

The fourth vehicle, driven by Stone, saw the crash between the first three vehicles and tried to avoid the crash by applying the panic break and steering his vehicle toward the right. Stone's car left the paved portion of the roadway on the south shoulder and came to final rest next to the wood line and was facing east.

The fifth vehicle tried to take evasive action by applying the panic break and steered toward the right, south shoulder. Avoiding a collision with all four crashed vehicles, Smith's truck left the paved

portion of the roadway on the south shoulder and began to rotate counter clockwise and overturned onto its right side. It came to a final rest facing east.

Smith was taken to the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center in serious condition. None of the others in the vehicles were injured.

Crutchfield was cited with failing to use due special hazard.