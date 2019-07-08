Students in the area recently had the opportunity to learn about the da Vinci Xi surgical robot and how Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast uses robotic technology in patient care.

Students learned how robotically-assisted surgeries work and participated in a hands-on experience to test drive the da Vinci Xi Surgical System robot for themselves.

“It was very exciting to experience a little of what the surgeons experience during a surgery,” said Natalia Gustave, a FWBHS student. “I might be designing robots like this someday.”

Gustave is participating in the biomedical science and engineering programs at Fort Walton Beach High School and plans to study Bio-Medical Engineering when she goes to college.

A screening event was also held to give students and patients the opportunity to learn about robotically-assisted hernia repairs.