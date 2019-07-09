Move over summer heat, the SoWal Craft Beer and Spirits Festival is back. The 2nd Annual event, benefiting Lucky Puppy Rescue, will be held from 4-8 p.m. at Shades Bar & Grill in Inlet Beach. Shaded and fanned tents will set the stage for the outdoors event, with tables that include more than 60 craft beers, ciders, Florida distilled craft spirits, and rosé wine and mimosas. Beer and spirit experts will be on-site sharing their knowledge with attendees. Food samplings will be provided by Shades Bar and Grill, Pescado Seafood Grill and Rooftop Bar, Southside Slice Pizzeria, and Shaka Sushi and Noodle Bar.

A DJ will be pumping out the jams all day while festival goers sip their way through some of the finest craft beers and spirits in the country. Expect a laid-back event where casual attire is welcome.

Tickets are available at shades30a.com/august-events or directly at https://www.bigtickets.com/events/shades30a/sowal-craft-beer--spirits-festival/ Tickets will be $40 each through Aug. 1 and $50 at the door.