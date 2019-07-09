The founding executive board of a new Destin high school (DHS) invites any Destin area student, parent, grandparent or supporter to submit a DHS logo design, school colors and mascot suggestion for the community’s new high school, currently in the planning stages.

The winning design in each of the three categories will become the property of DHS and will be used as inspiration to create the high school’s official look on school signage and items. Each of the three winning entries will receive a $150 cash prize.

Submitting one contest entry in any of the three categories is no cost to current Okaloosa County students under the age of 18. Additional entries for students require a $10 entry fee per design. Artists, parents, supporters and others may submit designs at $20 per entry design, per category.

The logo design must incorporate the words Destin High School or DHS and may include Est. 2020. The mascot and school colors entries should include a description or reason why the entry is meaningful to the area, students and school.

The deadline to enter the contest is Aug. 1, 2019. Designs must be 8 ½ by 11 in size, must be emailed to info@destinhighschool.com or mailed to Destin High School Board, 4495 Furling Lane, Suite 130, Destin, FL 32541. Entries become the sole property of DHS and will not be returned. For complete entry information, visit the www.destinhighschool.com website.