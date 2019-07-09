Get ready to party like you did back in the day, Shades is giving itself mad props for being open on 30A for 25 years.

Dress to the Nine-ties, crimp your hair, throw on that old tracksuit, mid-drift top, or cutoffs and make your way over to Shades Bar and Grill in Inlet Beach from 3-9 p.m. Aug. 3. Jam with one of the biggest party bands in the South — A-Town A-List.

Cover charge? As if! (But they do ask for a suggested donation of $10). A percentage of the proceeds will be given to aid in Hurricane Michael Relief. Shades will have drink and food specials, bomb prizes, dope music, and of course everyone will be playing quarters and beer pong all night long. Come party like it's 1994 at Shades Bar & Grill in Inlet Beach. More info at shades30a.com/august-events.