Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 4:00 PM CDT. Source: U.S. National Weather Service
The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southwestern Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida...
* Until 400 PM CDT.
* At 319 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest
of Crestview, moving southwest at 10 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Wright.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.