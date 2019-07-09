Special to GateHouse Media Florida

Tuesday

Jul 9, 2019 at 3:52 PM Jul 9, 2019 at 3:52 PM


Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 4:00 PM CDT. Source: U.S. National Weather Service

 

The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a 

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida...

 

* Until 400 PM CDT.

 

* At 319 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest

of Crestview, moving southwest at 10 mph. 

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. 

SOURCE...Radar indicated. 

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. 

* Locations impacted include...

Wright.

 

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... 

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.