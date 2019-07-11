Grand Isle officials have ordered a mandatory evacuation starting at noon today as a Gulf of Mexico storm threatens flooding.

About 1,500 people have permanent homes on the island, off the southern tip of Lafourche Parish.

Officials said flooding of La. 1 outside Lafourche's levee system is likely. the two-lane highway is the only road to and from the island as well as Port Fourchon, a major service hub for the Gulf of Mexico oilfield.

At 10 tonight, vehicle traffic will be limited to camp owners and residents only.