Alabama’s two-year college system is exploring the possible sale of undeveloped land on Shelton State Community College’s C.A. Fredd Campus to Tuscaloosa County as a new site for the sheriff’s patrol and helicopter units.

The college system and the county are still evaluating the proposal, said District 3 Tuscaloosa County Commissioner Mark Nelson and Shelton State Community College President Bill Ashley.

Nelson and Tuscaloosa County Chief Deputy Byron Waid said the county’s plan for the site if the deal is successful would be the relocation of the sheriff’s patrol division and support services now located at the Tuscaloosa National Airport.

While the county owns the hangar from which the sheriff’s office operates, it leases the airport site. The move would allow it to build a new facility on a site owned by the county.

“It is going to be a good thing for the area,” Nelson said.

Nelson predicted the location would allow for quicker responses by the divisions housed there.

The parties are still working to reach an agreement on an appraised value for the site and possible in-kind compensation by the county.

The proposal was briefly discussed during the work session of the Alabama Community College System board of trustees on Wednesday. Shelton State does not have any plans for the site, which is south of the main Fredd Campus, Ashley said. The lot fronts 35th Street on its southern border between the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter and the county’s public works facility.

The unimproved site is approximately 8 acres, according to county tax records. The site has a ditch that bisects it and would require “major earthwork," Ashley said.

The county said it had the capacity and equipment to improve the site for use by the sheriff’s office.

The in-kind work by the county being considered includes demolition of a concrete structure on the Fredd Campus and construction of a road along an easement through the site that would allow the college direct access to 35th Street, according to Ashley and Nelson.

There have been three appraisals of the property, according to the presentation during the board’s work session on Wednesday. The first two valued the property at $150,000 and $500,000 respectively. The third requested because of the difference between the previous appraisals estimated the value at $250,000.

After hearing from Ashley, Board Chairman Al Thompson said he would be supportive of the sale as long as there were no plans for the property and “we aren’t losing anything.”